With the boots on! Communications scored five goals against New York City, but the regulations take it out of Concacaf

2022-03-15
The creams the Communications where does the honduran play Kevin Lopez has put the name of Guatemalan football high, despite having been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF CHAMPIONSHIPS.
The chapín cast beat the mighty 4-2 New York City of the mls for the second leg of the quarterfinals, but the visiting goal regulations took him out of the competition, because in United States the gringo team won 3-1.
The creams They came to meet in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores with the series 1-3 after having lost in the first leg and the New York City He hit first on the lap at 31′ through Valentin Castellanos.
At the end of the first half, the chapines equalized it with a goal from the Tico Andres Lezcano, but at 53′ the North American team put the 1-2 on the board. Given that, he creams He kept fighting, he didn’t give up.
The Guatemalans put their rivals and 69′ on the ropes Nicholas Samayoa put the tie, however, willy intercourse He sent his team on the attack to seek to fight for the classification.
Guatemala celebrated two more goals Communications from Kevin Lopez who started but was substituted in the second half. At 72′ Lynner Garcia knocked on the door and nailed the 3-2 in favor of the locals and at 88 ‘the captain Jose ‘Moyo’ Contreras with a bombshell away he scored 4-2.
The aggregate was tied 5-5 but the visiting goal regulation favors the New York City and therefore, they access the semifinals of the contest, where they will face the winner of the key Lion vs. Seattle Soundersteam that won the first leg 3-0.