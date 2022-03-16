With the boots on! Communications scored five goals against New York City, but the regulations take it out of Concacaf

2022-03-15

The creams the Communications where does the honduran play Kevin Lopez has put the name of Guatemalan football high, despite having been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF CHAMPIONSHIPS.

The chapín cast beat the mighty 4-2 New York City of the mls for the second leg of the quarterfinals, but the visiting goal regulations took him out of the competition, because in United States the gringo team won 3-1.

The creams They came to meet in the Doroteo Guamuch Flores with the series 1-3 after having lost in the first leg and the New York City He hit first on the lap at 31′ through Valentin Castellanos.