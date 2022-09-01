With the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, Formosa strengthens its comprehensive public health system and stands out in the region

Last weekend, within the framework of the solidarity operation, Governor Gildo Insfrán announced that the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy “Pdte. Dr. Néstor C. Kirchner” of Formosa, which will mark a new milestone in provincial public health.

Said Center will have the objectives of ensuring equity and accessibility for the entire population to infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment and the training of professional and technical human resources.

It is a unique work in the northern region of the country that is part of the provincial health pole, which will provide diagnoses and treatments to the entire community, with or without social coverage.

It should be remembered that it was paralyzed by the previous national management and thanks to the efforts of the president, the province advanced with its own resources in its execution and the installation of the equipment, so that with the arrival of the current National Government finalize the start-up of this flagship work that will provide early diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients.

In this regard, in statements collected by AGENFOR, Martín Mutuberría, general manager of the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, highlighted: “That Formosa has the possibility of having this Center is a great pride, not only for the Formosans, but for what it represents for the region and all Argentines”.

He recalled that it is a project that began in 2015, “with great effort through the provincial government, it was sustained and managed to maintain it throughout this time, with the professionals involved.”

“That it is working today is a dream come true,” he stressed, while highlighting “all the benefits it brings to the province and more than anything to patients who already have to go through a fairly complex disease, hard, where before they had to go to another place to be treated, get away from family and friends, that is, all the uprooting that this entails.”

In contrast, “today they have the opportunity to receive care in a quality center, with state-of-the-art technology and with professionals who are mostly from Formosan”, so “it is a great reason to be happy and it is a great pride”.

“The patients that we have today and who are being treated at the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, are not only from Formosa Capital, but also from the interior. They are all without social coverage, derived from the Ministry of Human Development, ”he indicated, while clarifying that people with social work will also be served.

Along these lines, he pointed out that “we are dealing with various social works so that this can be carried out.”

Strengthening

“This Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy comes to strengthen the comprehensive provincial public health system,” said Mr. Mutuberría, noting that it is also part of “the national network where we are in contact with other centers that are located in other parts of the country. country, such as Bariloche, Buenos Aires or Entre Ríos”, which “allows permanent interaction and activity with professionals”.

As for the professional staff, he noted that “most of them are Formosans who have been trained, have done their internships in different national institutions and hospitals”, valuing that “during all this time they have carried out this training and today they are in the province , putting that knowledge and that experience in pursuit of achieving that accessibility and that universality in what is public health”.

At the same time, he noted that in this northern part of the country “there is no public center with the characteristics of the one in Formosa”, since although there are private institutions that offer radiotherapy services, “the technology possessed by the Center for There is no nuclear power in the region”.

Likewise, he explained that “the part of radiotherapy that is currently in operation is a first stage”, stating that “the Center has other instances planned within Nuclear Medicine, involved with what would be the diagnosis”.

To conclude, he highlighted the decision to “arm these centers and provide them with equipment to guarantee that accessibility and equity of public health with highly complex technologies and, above all, with human talent through the training of professionals.”

“Formosa was a pioneer in joining the National Plan for Nuclear Medicine and what it did throughout this time was to support that policy and today that dream is already a reality,” he concluded.