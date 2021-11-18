with the compliance visa the situation becomes more complicated

The facades bonus with a 90% rate is also due for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2021 and with works completed thereafter. This possibility is allowed not only for the face bonus but also for the other ordinary bonuses. Even if you opt for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of the credit equal to the deduction due. If you opt for the discount on the invoice, always with the supplier’s consent, it is necessary to pay the amount not covered by the concession, i.e. 10%, by December 31st. Discount on the invoice and transfer are allowed even where there is no payment for the work progress. These indications do not apply to the superbonus. Facilitation for which, according to what the Revenue Agency says, not the norm, the discount options on the invoice and credit transfer must take place according to the progress of the work.

Does the new “Anti-fraud decree” and the introduction of the compliance visa requirement and certification of the appropriateness of expenses change anything about the facades bonus? Is it still possible to pay the expenses by December 31st and complete the work afterwards?

Theoretically the answer could be positive, but let’s try to understand the real practical implications of the innovations introduced by the “Anti-fraud.

The bonus face with expenses as of December 31 and works completed in 2022

For both the facade bonus and the other building bonuses, in response to a parliamentary question, the Ministry of Economy and Finance clarified that:

it is possible to opt for the discount on the invoice even where for facilitated interventions,

there is no payment for work progress.

When work progress is not foreseen, SAL, the option for the so-called discount on the invoice can be exercised, referring to the date of actual payment.

Without prejudice to the need for the interventions covered by the subsidy to be actually carried out.

Therefore, the various bonuses are also due for works completed in 2022. Provided that, if you opt for the discount on the invoice, the expenses not covered by the deduction are paid by 31 December. In the case of the facades bonus, this is 10% of the total expenses admitted to the bonus.

What changes with the anti-fraud decree?

With regard to the facades bonus and other building bonuses, with the new Legislative Decree 157/2021, the so-called “Anti-fraud decree” and the introduction of the requirement of a compliance visa and certification of the appropriateness of expenses, something could have changed. pay the expenses by December 31st and complete the work thereafter.

However, the following remarks apply.

The technician would have to certify the expenses incurred by 31 December 2021 but for the works that will be completed only in the following year. It seems a paradox, to certify the adequacy of expenses for works not yet carried out or completed.

On this step, further clarification by the Revenue Agency or the MEF would be necessary.