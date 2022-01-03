with the «Corriere» the volume on the Vatican Museums edited by Philippe Daverio- Corriere.it

from STEFANO BUCCI

The second issue of the series dedicated to large galleries will be on sale on Wednesday 5 January. The story of a collection that intertwines its destiny with that of the Popes

Technically, the Vatican Museums are just one of the most important museum complexes in the world (20,000 works on display, 80,000 in storage, approximately 7 kilometers of galleries). A varied and vast collection (to which the second volume, on sale Wednesday 5 January with Corriere, of the Museums of the World series curated by Philippe Daverio, the art historian and critic who passed away last year, is dedicated) which assembles imposing finds from the Egyptian period (the colossi in red granite of Ptolemy II and Arsinoe II discovered in 1714 on the site of the Horti Sallustiani); Renaissance-Baroque-Rococ masterpieces (from Deposition by Caravaggio al Stefaneschi Polyptych by Giotto); precious testimonies of the masters of modern-contemporary art (Van Gogh, Bacon, Chagall, Carr, de Chirico, Manz, Capogrossi, Fontana, Burri). Not to mention, of course, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and Raphael’s Rooms.



In fact, the Vatican (from 1 January 2017 directed by Barbara Jatta, the first woman to hold this position) are also one of the most visited museums in the world: according to The Art Newspaper ranking in third place (after Louvre and Tate) with 1, 3 million visitors in 2020 and with a decrease of 81% due to Covid-19 (in 2019 there were 6.8 million). But beyond the numbers there are emotions, those told. For example from Robin Williams to Matt Damon in the film Will Hunting. Rebel genius 1997: If I asked you about art, you would probably quote me all the art books ever written. Michelangelo … you know a lot about him … But I bet you can’t tell me what the smell is in the Sistine Chapel. You’ve never been there with your head turned towards that beautiful ceiling…. Because, as Gianfranco Ravasi wrote in his The wonders of the Vatican Museums (Mondadori, 2014) those museums are a real oasis of beauty and light that thrills all those who approach them coming from every region of the earth.

Because the Vatican are much more. They are, for example, a restoration laboratory founded in 1923, which in fact represents today a significant point of union between the Vatican tradition and modern experimental methodologies. A laboratory that has its historical roots in the centuries-old maintenance tradition of the Vatican collections, as evidenced by the establishment of theOffice of the Mundator by Pope Paul III. a disciple of Michelangelo Buonarroti, Francesco Amadori known as Urbino, who was the first to be in charge of the periodic dusting of the Sistine Chapel. The growing sensitivity for the conservation and protection of the artistic heritage, especially pictorial, is also testified by the numerous provisions on the subject that have occurred over time: from Apostolic Letters of Benedict XIV of 1757, containing rules for the protection of works of art, to the first Regulations of Museums and Pontifical Galleries of 1816, up toPacca Edict of 1820, which instituted a greater legislative action in the restoration and conservation of public Monuments of Antiquity and Art. Sar Leone XII (1823-1829) to allocate some rooms located under the rooms of the Vatican Library to be used as warehouses of the Museums and as a restoration workshop which more recently dealt with the large Madonna by Giaquinto Palmezzano once again wearing her blue mantle, Casanova’s self-portrait, with the marble still covered with a yellow patina, of the altar of the contemporary Eduardo Cillida. And who signed (in 2020) the attribution to the hand of Raphael of the allegories of the Justice andFriendship, painted in oil among the frescoes of the Salone di Costantino in the Vatican, in fact the ideal homage for the 500th anniversary of the death of the master from Urbino.

Next to the stories of the masterpieces in the Vatican are those of the Popes. Like Niccol V Parentucelli (1397-1455) who in the first year of his pontificate called Beato Angelico to decorate the private chapel of his apartments, located in the Apostolic Palace. Among the greatest humanists of the time, the Pope would have commissioned Angelico, a famous artist as well as a Dominican friar, a cycle of frescoes dedicated to Saint Stephen and Saint Lawrence. Frescoes that today, with their wealth of details and cultured citations, make the Niccolina Chapel a perfect example of conjunction between religious and humanistic thought of the fifteenth-century pictorial art. Stories, of course, different from those told by the contemporary art collection inaugurated on 23 June 1973 at the behest of Pope Paul VI Montini and which collects works of painting, sculpture and graphics donated over the years by artists, collectors, private entities and public.

Most of the donations were the result of the contacts activated by Paul VI with an invitation to the world of art, which he met on 7 May 1964 in the Sistine Chapel. A meeting that would have led to the opening of the room it hosts in 2011 the core of Matisse’s works relating to genesis of the Vence Chapel, entered the Vatican collections in 1980, thanks to the donation of the artist’s son Pierre Matisse.

