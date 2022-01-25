With the cost of energy rising, the impact of electronic devices is now being felt in the bill

There has been talk for some months now about the rise in energy costs, but it is mainly from January 2022 and with the bills that will arrive in the coming weeks that many Italians will really begin to realize what the impact on their finances will be, with what he expects to be a real blow. It is a very wide-ranging problem, which concerns all families who are still with an electricity supply contract with the highest protection service (still 45% of contracts at the end of 2020 according to ARERA data), or who are passed to the free market but with a variable indexed price of energy. The ARERA graph, with the price of electricity for the “typical domestic consumer” in greater protection, is eloquent:

Costs for the consumer type of greater protection for a 3 kW supply of committed power with a consumption of 2700 kWh per year.

The spike in costs in the first quarter of 2022 is dramatically visible, even compared to the already strong increases that took place in the second half of last year. The tariffs set by the authority are a reflection of the trend in wholesale electricity costs, which have grown month by month throughout 2021, peaking last December:

Average monthly purchase price of energy in euros / MWh.

In a year, the wholesale cost has seen an increase of about 450%. An increase that will now be reflected in consumer bills with significant increases starting from January 2022, despite the abolition, envisaged by the Government as an extraordinary measure for containing price increases, of system charges. We are talking, for the highest protection service, of a cost for the consumer of the energy material increased year on year 200%. An increase so important that it forces us to reckon with domestic consumption and specifically the electronic devices we have at home.

In one year, the cost of energy on the bill has tripled

It is impossible to carry out a detailed analysis with the multitude of offers available on the free market, but we can make some arguments with reference to the rates set by ARERA for the higher protection service. Those who have signed a contract with a fixed price blocked for 12 or 24 months are fortunately for now protected from the surge in energy costs, but those who have a variable price or are still linked to the greater protection service are now making the necessary changes. accounts. In the case of a variable price, energy suppliers usually follow the trend of the reference price of electricity PUN (Single National Price) to which they apply a margin described in the contractual conditions.

The rates for the enhanced protection service from January to March 2022.

In the first quarter of 2021, the ARERA tariff per kWh for the single-time band was approximately 0.12 euros / kWh, including system charges and variable costs related to the transport and management of the meter. With the new rates established by ARERA for the first quarter of 2022, there is now talk of a cost per kWh for the single-time band of approximately 0.36 euro / kWh. The figure takes into account the elimination of system charges decided by the Government, which in January 2021 had an impact of 0.04 euro / kWh. In total, on the variable component, we are talking about a year-on-year increase of 200%. Without the temporary abolition of system charges, the increase would have been 384%.

How much more costs 1 Watt of committed power per year

Many times in the past we have pointed out how the stand-by of an electronic device or the consumption of a network device such as a modem / router was marginal on the annual balance of electricity bills, but with the increases in recent weeks this reasoning is still valid. ? The only way to be sure is to do the math. The rates established by ARERA for the first quarter of 2022 will once again be used as a reference, comparing them with those of the same period of 2021. How much does 1 Watt of power cost continuously for a whole year? The calculation is easy to do, considering that in a year there are 8760 hours, so there will be an annual consumption of 8.76 kWh.

I quarter 2021 I quarter 2022 Energy Cost * € 0.12 / kWh € 0.36 / kWh Annual cost of 1 Watt (24/7) € 1.05 € 3.15

* Variable component per kWh only

The cost, as we have already seen, has essentially tripled. Self let’s take for example a decoder for digital terrestrial, which on average even when turned off uses a power of about 5 or 6 Watts, there is talk of a cost that goes from a maximum of 6 euros per year to 18 euros per year. A modem / router with gigabit ethernet and Wi-Fi 5 ports typically consumes about 10 Watts, so we are talking about an increase in the order of 20 euros in one year, to reach over 30 euros per year. The PlayStation 5 console in sleep mode consumes about 3.5 Watts, which is worth 11 euros in a year. Xbox Series X, if kept in Instant On mode, has a consumption of 13 Watts, which now translates into almost 41 euros of cost per year. If we add to this TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, induction hobs, it is easy to understand how expensive energy starting this month will have a really significant impact on households in terms of spending.

The energy crisis presumably will unfortunately not be resolved in the short term. For this reason, in the coming weeks DDay.it will return to deal with energy consumption with in-depth analysis on the various product categories, consumption based on energy classes and related operating costs in light of the new increases.