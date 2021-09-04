With the drug kingpin, in exchange for a Kim Kardashian body

MEXICO CITY – Beautiful, beautiful, as models, perhaps even more. In South America the “narco” is not just a traffic or a business; it has also become aesthetic, achieved through surgery. A new fashion that intersects and overlaps with the culture of young girls in the drug trafficking capitals, induced or imposed by drug bosses. There is an ostentatious, exaggerated, bombastic narco-aesthetic of expensive machines, prosthetics and silicone, in which beautiful women mingle with drug trafficking.

A phenomenon that began in Colombia during the hegemony of the Medellin cartel, the city of the godfather of drugs Pablo Escobar, to assert itself in a clear and preponderant way also in Mexico.

I’ll give you a touch-up – In the image society, Kim Kardashian-style prosperous beauty happens to be an obsession. To such an extent that in Colombia, on the occasion of the Quinceañera, the great celebration of the 15 years of young Colombian girls, it has become routine for parents to give their daughters cosmetic surgery. Ditto in Mexico where “buchona” is a term used to indicate those very flashy girls, generally “retouched” by some plastic surgery, in most cases, paid for by local bosses who use part of the money obtained from drug trafficking , to “touch up” one’s harem of wives, girlfriends and lovers.

An altered view of beauty – In 2017, more than 400,000 cosmetic surgeries were registered in Colombia, the seventh country in the world according to the ISAPS, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgey. “The narco-aesthetic is not a common thing in Colombia. But, unfortunately, it has normalized. It is a product of our patriarchal society, where men think that the most important thing is money, to get rich easily thanks to drug trafficking. They are ignorant people, who have an altered view of beauty. Women become objects of consumption like any other, and they appropriate this image, ”said Margarita Rosa Trujillo, president of the Union de Ciudadanas de Colombia, the oldest feminist association in Colombia.

Exaggerated buttocks and breasts – Tighter and more defined waist, bigger buttocks and breasts. These are the requests that are the most popular, as claimed by Dr. Rafaela Martinez, who operates in Culiacan, capital of the state of Sinaloa, one of those where the influence of drug trafficking is strongest (the local cartel is that of Joaquin ” El Chapo ”Guzman, the most powerful boss in the country now in prison in the United States) and who has in his wife, Emma Coronel Ispuro, the most shining example of narco-aesthetics, flaunted by the same woman on social media as a real influencer.

Boss as master fathers – A condition of the woman that ends up being almost a necessity, paradoxically an obligation or a life goal, depending on the point of view, in an area where poverty and inequality are the order of the day and in which bonding with a drug trafficker can constitute the true and only possibility of having a comfortable and safe life. In a recent investigation, the BBC heard one of these girls who, after moving to Culiacan in search of fortune, was the victim of violence that ceased when she tied up with a boss who ensures her protection: “I have never felt safe as now, ”says the woman.