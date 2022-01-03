with the electronic invoice it changes a lot

In this 2022 the flat-rate VAT number regime changes radically and for those who want to open the VAT number with this regime there are several things to know.

But even for those who already last year wanted to take advantage of the flat-rate scheme in this 2022, many things change. The flat-rate VAT number was an idea introduced in the 2015 Stability Law. In a way, we wanted to encourage people to open up the dreaded VAT number. The benefits were actually many. Simplified management was perhaps the main one, but then it was above all the heavily lowered taxes that did the rest. With the flat-rate scheme, the low substitute tax is particularly attractive. Obviously, to access the flat-rate scheme, you have to respect the limits.

Not for everyone and what changes

First of all, we must not exceed € 65,000 in annual turnover. This is certainly the main stake; then there is another limit of € 5,000 for the payment of collaborators. A final threshold is € 20,000 for the purchase of goods related to the activity that is going to be carried out. But now comes the obligation of electronic invoicing. Until the end it was hoped that this obligation was not there or that it slips to next year but instead punctually as early as 2022 the obligation of the electronic invoice is triggered for all VAT numbers in a flat-rate regime. Therefore, with 2022 even those who are on a flat-rate regime will necessarily have to issue an electronic invoice. That’s not enough: just like the others, you will also have to forward it to the exchange system within 12 days. On the other hand, those who work in the healthcare sector continue to be excluded from electronic invoicing.

Read also: Health electric bonus: dear zero bill for many diseases

But many are wondering: with the “dying” of VAT numbers following the pandemic, is it right to make entry into this privileged door that is the flat-rate regime heavier?

Read also: If you change your address, you can take a big risk with the taxman. News Cassation

In short, today the flat-rate regime is a little less encouraging.