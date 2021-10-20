With the first ETF on the NYSE, Bitcoin soars to a new record over $ 66,000. Paul Tudor Jones: hedge cryptocurrencies against inflation more than gold

MILAN (Finanza.com)

In the aftermath of the launch on the NYSE of the first Bitcoin ETF, the number one cryptocurrency in the world restores and tears the previous record, tested in April, jumping beyond the threshold of $ 66,000.

Prices jump 3%, to $ 66,035.01, above the previous all-time high of $ 64,899.

Bullish comments from legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones also triggered the buy.

The trader called cryptocurrencies a better hedge than gold to hedge against inflation.

“Bitcoin would be a great hedge – said Jones, speaking on the CNBC broadcast” Squawk Box “- Clearly, right now cryptocurrencies are winning the race against gold … I think they would also be a very good hedge against gold. ‘inflation”.

Loading... Advertisements

The first Bitcoin ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, with ticker ‘BITO’, started trading on the NYSE yesterday.

ProShares ETF offers investors exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts, i.e. those contracts that give the holder the ability to buy or sell the asset at a future date at a set price, rather than direct exposure to the world’s number one cryptocurrency. .

However, this is a milestone for the crypto-universe.

The ETF, which gained nearly 5% yesterday, advanced by more than 3% over $ 43 at 4.10pm Italian time.

It should be noted that gold has lost 8% in the last 12 months, compared to the + 437% reported by Bitcoin prices.