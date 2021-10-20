News

With the first ETF on the NYSE, Bitcoin soars to a new record over $ 66,000. Paul Tudor Jones: hedge cryptocurrencies against inflation more than gold

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

MILAN (Finanza.com)

In the aftermath of the launch on the NYSE of the first Bitcoin ETF, the number one cryptocurrency in the world restores and tears the previous record, tested in April, jumping beyond the threshold of $ 66,000.

Prices jump 3%, to $ 66,035.01, above the previous all-time high of $ 64,899.

Bullish comments from legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones also triggered the buy.

The trader called cryptocurrencies a better hedge than gold to hedge against inflation.

“Bitcoin would be a great hedge – said Jones, speaking on the CNBC broadcast” Squawk Box “- Clearly, right now cryptocurrencies are winning the race against gold … I think they would also be a very good hedge against gold. ‘inflation”.

Loading...
Advertisements

The first Bitcoin ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, with ticker ‘BITO’, started trading on the NYSE yesterday.

ProShares ETF offers investors exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts, i.e. those contracts that give the holder the ability to buy or sell the asset at a future date at a set price, rather than direct exposure to the world’s number one cryptocurrency. .

However, this is a milestone for the crypto-universe.

The ETF, which gained nearly 5% yesterday, advanced by more than 3% over $ 43 at 4.10pm Italian time.

It should be noted that gold has lost 8% in the last 12 months, compared to the + 437% reported by Bitcoin prices.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

843
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
678
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
615
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
566
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
501
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
426
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
361
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
307
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
267
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top