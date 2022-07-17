With the focus on the Social Welfare of the commune 17

In the ‘Government to the neighborhood’ of May Day (07.16.2022), the Secretary of Social Welfare came with good news for the elderly and children of early childhood.

The Mayor’s Office of Cali listened to the needs of the people in the Primero de Mayo park, during the day of ‘Government to the neighborhood’ in commune 17, for which it offered its services to the inhabitants of the sector.

During the meeting with the citizens, María Fernanda Penilla Quintero, Secretary of District Social Welfare, commented that there are two points to highlight: care for the elderly and early childhood.

“We are going to hire the Day Centers, where we will put 19 of these spaces for care of the elderly, 16 in urban areas and three in rural areas. When we make the contract, the idea is to add one or two Day Centers in this commune to be able to serve them”, assured the official.

In the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, the need for early childhood care became manifest. “In the month of November, when the current coverage contract for early childhood in Cali ends, we are going to do an evaluation to redistribute quotas and see if there are real estate, not for construction, but a space where early childhood can be served. . Some quotas would be distributed from other parts of the city, where attention is suddenly very concentrated and we can bring them to this commune”, described the Secretary.

According to María Fernanda Penilla Quintero, it is important to continue with these territorial actions to get closer to the people, to know first-hand their needs, projections and expectations, with a view to focusing the efforts of the District Administration.

