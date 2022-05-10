with the help of Siri

Everyone knows that if you go into a WhatsApp conversation to see the messages, they are marked as read with a double blue check. Unless one of the two has read notifications turned off. However, there a trick to read WhatsApp messages with Siri without anyone knowing that you have read them.

Ask Siri to read your WhatsApp messages

There are not a few users who criticize Siri for its apparent lack of usefulness. This little trick may change your idea of ​​the Apple assistant. Because thanks to Siri you will be able to read your WhatsApp messages without showing them as read.

To do this, we must make sure before we have an activated setting. This is the integration of WhatsApp with Siri, which is checked as follows:





We open settings on the iPhone and go to Siri and search.

At the end of the menu we will find the WhatsApp section, which we will press.

We will activate Use with “Ask Siri”.

The other option to do this is to ask Siri to send a message on WhatsApp. It will ask you to confirm access to the app, to be able to do this, as well as the trick we are describing. Once this is done, we can start using the assistant with this messaging app.





Now, the next time you get a WhatsApp message on your iPhone, you can say this to Siri: “Hey Siri, read me my WhatsApp messages.” It will read the messages, telling you first who sent them to you. The other person will not see the message as read. That is, it will remain marked with a double green check and without becoming a double blue check.

Remember that with WhatsApp you can now react to messages, without having to write in the conversation. A simple emoji can save many responses to a question in a large group. And with this Siri trick, you save even opening the app on your iPhone.