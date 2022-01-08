with the high-energy tsunami, here are the companies ready to close – Corriere.it

They are doing so well that, after the winter break, they don’t reopen. Roberto Ariotti has a foundry in Adro (Brescia) with 120 employees and an order book as full as ever. Among other things, it produces cast iron components for wind turbines, which are in great demand. But for him as for many other producers high energy consumption, on Monday the shutters will remain already. Either the price of electricity goes down or we get to a war economy, he says.

Thus twenty years of Italian and European strategic blindness, two years on the roller coaster of the pandemic and finally twenty days of high tension between Russia and Ukraine combine to expose the geopolitical irrelevance of Brussels and to blow up the accounts of Italian manufacturing, just now that it was starting well. He was doing it, of course, before the price of gas went crazy: plus 350% between March and November, plus 39% in the last month of 2021 and since then an instability that has continued with every grimace of Vladimir Putin, with every uncertainty of Berlin on the new NordStream 2 pipeline from Russia across the North Sea, each confirming our indecision on how to reduce CO2 emissions.



But a gas price sixfold in a few months ago that’s the company di Ariotti and thousands of others would produce at a loss if they reopened now. Many dare the same, with a thousand doubts. Before Christmas I was about to turn off the machines, says Giorgio Bartoli, who exports cartons for industry to ninety countries from his plants in Capannori (Lucca). On some lines, the price at which Bartoli Spa sells hardly covers the energy costs to produce. And it cannot touch up the prices because it would be blown away by its Asian competitors. Moreover, fluctuations of twenty percent in the price of electricity in a few hours prevent any planning. Ariotti in his foundry plans to organize shifts only between three and six in the morning and on holidays, when consumption in Italy is lower and prices drop a little.

But he will not be the only one and therefore perhaps not even this stratagem can last. In Italy, about one million people work in the energy-intensive supply chains that today have plunged into the war economy: paper mills, steel and aluminum, cement, ceramics, fertilizers, refineries, the glass and plastics industries and the entire recycling system. These are sectors that in concentric circles feed the entire Italian economy, but today are faced with a silent tsunami. In the province of Modena, Renzo Vacondio, owner of Ceramiche MoMa, simply put his 350 employees on layoffs or forced holidays until February 1st. With energy prices quintupled, we don’t want to work – he says -. After that, we will raise the prices by 30%.

How was this possible? Such vast phenomena never have a single explanation, even if each one tends to emphasize the one that confirms their own certainties. Those who are convinced that a transition based on renewable energies is the only possible one believes these increases in gas prices are the result of unfortunate coincidences: cold winters, rapid recovery in 2021, little wind in the turbines of the North Sea. On the other hand, those who doubt that emissions can only be reduced with photovoltaic panels and wind turbines observe that it was self-destructive to push the majors to reduce investments in gas extraction, while demand was increasing in a structural way.

There is also a more political reading, the signal of which is an absence deafening. In recent weeks neither Putin’s Russia nor Joe Biden’s White House have moved a finger to involve us Europeans in the talks whose stakes are a war on the borders of the European Union, in Ukraine. We are irrelevant for many reasons, but one of them that we have placed in Putin’s hands in the last twenty years to be able to heat our homes and run our businesses. It was a little blind, a little ideology.

Natural gas production in the European Union has halved since 2009, also due to the voluntary closure of the largest Dutch field and the voluntary reduction of production in Germany and Italy (we are less than a quarter of the levels at the beginning of the century). Almost half of Italian electricity still originates from gas – another 10% is due to French nuclear power – therefore our dependence on foreign countries has increased dramatically in recent years. Russia has filled much of this void, going from securing a quarter to over a third of supplies to the European Union over the past decade. Which in the meantime had made itself even more vulnerable in another way: since it was convinced that everything should be liberalized in the single market, a 2003 directive limits the weight of long-term contracts (take or pay) linked to oil and it pushes to fix gas prices on the basis of supply and demand, day by day. But liberalization forgot a detail: on the other side there is an oligopolistic supplier who formed in the KGB. And today we need him more than he needs us, because for Putin the now real alternative of supplies to a China that is in a hurry to get out of coal thanks to Russian gas.

So now Putin can guide the price if he wants to in order to put us in check, perhaps to push Germany to finally authorize NordStream2. What we lack is a strategic thought on energy and the green transition, which could start from an observation: for us in Italy the choice is not between living with nuclear power or without, but between living (also) with Italian nuclear power or with that imported from abroad. Less ideology and more strategy would not hurt us. Ariotti, Bartoli and Vacondio, from their companies in the balance, would agree.

