With the holidays, the magic of great cinema returns

The winter period has always attracted spectators to cinemas, thanks to the harsher climate and the concomitance with the releases of the most beautiful films, which producers and distribution companies reserve for the Christmas holidays. Despite the difficult period of health emergency, cinemas continue to give the public great emotions, in compliance with safety regulations, including those that came into force in recent days, namely the obligation to wear an Ffp2 mask in the room and the concomitant ban on consuming food, just to avoid the need to remove, even temporarily, the prevention device and of course exhibiting the Super Greenpass.

The proposal for this December is very broad and particular attention goes to the little ones. Some of the most beautiful films in programming these days are intended for children. For the little ones, at the cinema The company of Florence there is the review Fabulous stories for little monsters: in programming a selection of fantastic animated films, inspired by the literary successes of great writers, such as Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler, Roald Dahl, who transmit values ​​and propose positive models. Among them, the films Perverse verses (also scheduled at Stensen), The witch Rossella And Stick, Gruffalo And Gruffalo and his little girl, Zog and the robber mouse.

For cinema for children and young people, animated films are also being shown in Florence and Tuscany Sing 2, a great production made in the USA, with the voices of famous people, including those of Zucchero, Frank Matano and Mattehew McConaughey, in which the characters of Sing, who this time leave the stage of the Moon Theater to land on much more important spotlights; the animated film Encanto, made by the creators of Oceania, a musical that tells a tale of feelings and inclusion; and in the multiplexes (Uci and The space) the film is scheduled Clifford, the great red dog, in live action, fantastic film by Walt Becker, which revolves all around the affection of a child for her four-legged friend.

For the whole family, these days on the big screen, in Florentine and Tuscan theaters (all the program on www.mymovies.it) there is the superheroes movie, Spieder-Man – No way home, by Jon Watts, a mega-production that continues one of the most loved sagas by young and old, with a truly stellar cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedit Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei and Jamie Foxx.

And don’t be fooled by the title of the new film by Paolo Genovese, Super heroes, which sees in the cast Italian actors of the caliber of Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Greta Scarano and Vinicio Marchioni: in this case the superpowers are those that a “normal” couple must have to stay together over time and love each other for life, despite the passage of time, physical change and everyday difficulties.

A fairytale with more delicate tones, also for the whole family, is the one signed by Alessandro Siani, Who framed Christmas. A truly “Christmas” film, which sees in the cast one of the main actors of light comedy and Italian cinepanettoni, Christian De Sica, a film that gives the public an hour and a half of lightheartedness, in the wake of Siani’s Neapolitan comedy.

Among the releases scheduled for this December 2021, to report the cult film of the Manetti Bros, Diabolik, played by Valerio Mastandrea, Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone, Claudia Gerini and Vanessa Scalera. Here we are in the wake of the tradition of Italian comics, created by the pen of the sisters Angela and Luciana Giussani. After the 60s and pop version, by director Mario Bava, in this new film the most fascinating actions of the impregnable thief Diabolik return, with the complicity of Eva Kant and the antagonist of all time, Inspector Ginko. A beautiful and well-constructed film, from all points of view, also to be seen with the whole family.

For those who love cinema with a social commitment, such as that of the Dardenne brothers or the French Stéphane Brizé, they cannot miss the film, in cinemas these days, A perfect garment, starring a (as always) very good Javier Bardem, directed by Fernando Leòn de Aranoa. The director and the actor, after the film Mondays in the sun, they come back to talk about work, this time on the side of an entrepreneur, grappling with the difficult task of firing.

And among the titles in the program, to be marked on the agenda, the new cinematic adaptation of the musical, West Side Story, signed by Steven Spielberg. This is the second film adaptation, after that of 1961 by Robert Wise, of the homonymous and very famous 1957 musical, by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sundheim (the master of the musical, recently passed away) and Arthur Laurents. In the film, as in the play, we are New York, in the 1960s. Tony and Maria are two young lovers, belonging to two rival gangs, at war for control of the West Side; but again, as he taught in the history of literature Romeo and Juliet, love does not always win over violence and rivalries. The film garnered 4 Golden Globes nominations, 1 Critics Choice Award nomination, and is ranked 8th at the Box Office. Not to be missed!

And the new film by Paolo Sorrentino is still in the cinema, as well as on the Netflix platform, It was the hand of God: an intimate film and at the same time a fresco of Italian society in the 70s and 80s, signed by an Oscar-winning director, who for the first time tells the tragic story of his family.