with the hybrid car for the family now you save – Corriere.it

Now the entire Fiat range is electrified: the new 500X and Tipo hybrids have a new 130 HP engine that combines an electric motor with the FireFly 1.5 turbo petrol engine. The House promises low consumption especially in the city

Fiat completes its hybrid range and presents the Type and the 500X Hybrid, which join the light hybrids 500 and Panda. Both use the brand’s new hybrid engine that debuted on the new Jeep Compass and Renegade. We are talking about a 4-cylinder 1.5 turbo petrol unit belonging to the Firefly family (the same as the thousand of Panda and 500) capable of delivering 130 hp, with a torque of 240 Nm, coupled to a small 15 kW electric motor connected to a 48-volt system housed in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

An almost full hybrid The 1.5 Hybrid is able to operate in fully electric mode for a few meters and at reduced speed, and is useful when parking or when, for example, in a queue. But that’s not all, because the hybrid system also includes a second electric unit connected to the main one via a belt that acts as a starter motor. This means that the ignition of the car will always take place in electric mode. Fiat are confident that these new units, if used in the city, will be able to guarantee fuel consumption lower than that of a diesel, with the reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 11% (in the WLTP cycle).

Concrete equipment The standard equipment includes several driving aids ranging from automatic emergency braking, up to the blind spot alarm, passing from attention assist to the lane keeping system. They are not missing the road sign reader and Intelligent Speed ​​Assistwhich prompts the driver to set the speed limit.

Prices and financing formulas There Hybrid type it can be combined with both the station Wagon Cross and the five-door version, as well as with all the available trim levels (Tipo, City Life, City Cross and Cross). Same goes for the 500X. Both models are also available in the Red setting, which is characterized by the red bodywork which contrasts with the black of some details. The price list for the Tipo and 500X starts from respectively 26,450 euros, and 29,400 euros. The financing formulas provided by FCA Bankwhich in the face of an advance of 4,000 euros, provide for a monthly payment of 259 euros for the 500X and 239 euros for the Tipo. Example of FCA Bank loan: Advance payment of 4,000 euros, duration 49 months, 48 ​​monthly installments of 239 euros (including SEPA collection costs 3.50 euros / installment), Final Residual Installment equal to the Future Guaranteed Value 10,192.82 euros. In conclusion: total amount of credit 17,574.83 euros (including preliminary costs 325 euros, stamps 16 euros, marking service 200 euros, tire policy 33.83 euros, expenses for sending periodic paper reports: 3 euros / year, interest 3,921.99 euros , total amount owed by the consumer € 21,679.82 Fixed TAN 6.85% – APR 8.66%, with a total of 60,000 km and an overcharge of € 0.05 / km.

