“With the inter game to win! In the locker room everyone does it with Insigne”

During the program Radio Goal with Valter De Maggio on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples the Napoli striker Matteo intervened Politano, regarding the match against Inter scheduled for this Sunday at 18:00. Here are his words.

INTER FAVORITE FOR THE SCUDETTO

“Napoli is ready for the match against Inter. It is a very important and difficult match, we face a great team and we must absolutely achieve a result to keep them away in the standings. They won last year and have great enthusiasm: are the favorites for the Scudetto. After the break we have to check everyone physically, but we are energized and we know each other by heart. Between tomorrow and Saturday we will prepare the game: a battle awaits us“.

POLITANO ON SPALLETTI AND THE STRENGTHS OF NAPLES

The blue striker also expressed himself on the coach and on the strength of the team. “Spalletti he has a lot of enthusiasm, he is very charged. He is someone who works a lot on the field and on Sundays, in fact, you can see the results. This year our strength is defense. We have a lot of quality ahead of us, in the offensive phase, but it is essential not to concede a goal. We manage to stay compact, while maybe last year we went haywire. We are trying to give continuity to the results and the game.

I made my personal leap in quality with this team. But there is still a lot of work to do: my goal is to improve myself every year: I’m on the right track. A month of many difficult matches and battles awaits us, both in the league and in Europe. But we have to think game after game: as soon as this month is over we can really understand where we can go“.

PHOTO: Getty Images

UNITED CLOSING ROOM

On the relationship with comrades he added: “We are a great group, super united: is the most compact group I’ve ever played in. This on the pitch brings many results, because we fight for each other until the end. Anyone who signs for us is a great joy: let’s think about the good of Napoli. We have a great mindset.

THE IMPORTANCE OF INSIGNE FOR NAPLES

Insigne? I have a wonderful relationship with the captain: we often go out together. He is someone who always jokes, but when there is something to get angry or be heard, he does it. We all respect him and take him as a point of reference in the locker room, as well as Koulibaly. In Naples I am very happy, both me and my family are really well.

A title for Inter-Napoli? Game to win “.



