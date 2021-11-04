With the legendary Fiat Panda they cross the desert: the first Italians are two Venetians

Giuseppe Cazziolato and Marcello Tracanzan crossed the finish line of the “Panda raid 2021”, in Morocco: an incredible journey through the dunes without mobile phones or navigators

VENICE. It will also be nice to go around the Bolognese hills with the Vespa Special, but do you want to cross the desert with the “Pandino”? First among the Italians, the Venetians Giuseppe Cazziolato and Marcello Tracanzan crossed the finish line of the Panda raid 2021, in Morocco, crossing the desert without cell phones or navigators.

An amateur rally designed for 4 × 4 Fiat Pandas: seven stages on sandy tracks from Madrid to Marrakech with just a compass, roadbook and intuition. This is what the Panda Raid is.

The ranking is based on a scoring system that takes into account the navigation (having to respect all the crossing controls) and the average speed in some sectors of the stage.

Councilor Simone Venturini gave them a thank you: «They cross the desert in #Panda to bring smiles and comfort to the children. Congratulations to the two friends from Mestre who competed in the # PandaRaid2021 a few days ago ».