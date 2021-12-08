“With the Leicester special game, you decide the luck of two teams. In these matches you see the real players”

The defender of the Naples, Amir Rrahmani, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the Europa League match against Leicester. Here is what is highlighted:

“We have balance even when the results are not what we want, so we enter the field in every match to give our best. These are special matches, they can decide the luck of two teams. We have to go on the pitch ready and give everything.

What has changed with Spalletti? Which now I’m playing more (laughs, ed). We are 4 very strong central defenders with different characteristics. The coach also studies the characteristics of his opponents and is therefore always ready to choose who to send on the pitch.

Spalletti Rrahmani press conference

This is a special match because in 90 minutes the luck of two teams is decided. In these games you see the real players, those who have character and who know who they want.

Liability in case of deletion? We have responsibility in all matches, not just in the Europa League. We always enter the field to win, but we don’t always manage to control what happens.

What do I need to improve? There is always a way to improve, even when you play for the best teams in the world. There are game moments when you have to wait, in others you can do little. There is always a way to improve the technical and tactical aspects.