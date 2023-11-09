With The Marvels, a new female epic comes to IMAX

The franchise’s cinematic universe joins The Marvels with installment number 33 on its list of films. Explore trailers, billboards and more.

MiracleThe latest film in the Marvel franchise, arriving this Thursday, November 9 imax of knowledge, The 3D film premieres in two versions, Spanish and subtitled. There’s very little left to figure out what story it will tell. Miracle And how does this piece fit into the future of this saga’s universe.

about the movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives Delivery is number 33 in his list of movies, This is the new installment of the franchise Brie Larson played Captain Marveland is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman, 2021).

Miracle is the sequel to captain marvel and of Ms MarvelBut Scarlet Witch And wanda vision, Since it is in the series about Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that Monica Rambeau gets her powers.

In this new chapter of Step 5, Danvers regains the identity that was taken from him by the Cree and manages to take his just revenge against the Supreme Intelligence, but his victory is not certain unforeseen consequences, From there, his responsibilities will send him wormholewhere his powers entangle with those Rambeau And KHANSomething that will motivate them to learn to work as a team Save the universe from a great evil,

Miracle in imax billboard

Thursday 9:18.00 (3D Spanish) | 21.00 (3D subtitles)

Friday 10:18.00 (3D Spanish) | 21.00 (3D subtitles)

Saturday 11:15.00 (3D Spanish) | 18.00 (3D Casatellano) | 21.00 (3D subtitles)

Sunday 12:17.00 (3D Spanish) | 20.00 (3D subtitles)

