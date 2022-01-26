With the mask, the risk of contagion is almost zero

From an international study published in the Journal of The Royal Interface, confirmation (if still needed) of the usefulness of masks arrives: according to what researchers have discovered, surgical masks and FFP2 would make the risk of contagion almost null and void even if you are talking, coughing or sneezing.

The journey of the droplets. The study takes up an almost century-old theory formulated by the American scientist William Firth Wells, who in 1934 laid the foundations of the study of the airborne transmission of viruses with the distinction between droplets (larger breath droplets) e aerosol (smaller droplets that evaporate quickly). Using the latest knowledge on respiratory sprays, the researchers outlined a new model that defines the risk of respiratory infection taking into account several parameters: environmental conditions (in particular greater or less humidity), viral load and type of respiratory activity (speaking, singing, sneezing, etc.).

Risk of contagion. The simulations found that respiratory droplets, if they are not blocked by the bezels, they can reach more than a meter away if emitted by a person speaking, up to three meters if emitted by a person who coughs, and up to seven meters if emitted by a person who sneezes. The risk of contagion depends on several factors: a cough with an average viral load, for example, involves a high risk of contagion for those who are within two meters away from the infected in an average humid environment, but the meters of distance within which it is easy to be infected increases to three if you are in a very humid place.