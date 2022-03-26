2022-03-24

Hurt by the tie that tastes of defeat. This is how the Panamanian coach, Thomas Christiansen, appeared to speak 1-1 with Honduras at Rommel Fernandez who compromised his classification to Qatar 2022.

“What has happened to us has been a bit of anxiety and rushing into a game that hasn’t been good. We knew the difficulties against Honduras and the aggressiveness from minute 1, we knew it, in a good play of ours we put ourselves ahead and at that moment we have to control many situations, especially in the second half, ”he began by telling a press conference.

Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez changed the course of the match with the entry of Edwin Rodríguez in the second half and the Spanish-Danish recognized it.

“With the mentality that Honduras came out with in the second half, we got nervous and that anxiety got the better of the team, because when they tied us we had a lot ahead of us and it seemed that either we had to score in the next play or we weren’t going to get the three points. Then we didn’t have the position, nor the good mobility like on other occasions”.