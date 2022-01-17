With the metal detector he discovers a gold coin of King Henry III: it is worth 480 thousand euros

A walk in an agricultural field, the “trust” metal detector from the most sophisticated sensors of a truffle dog, the passion for‘archeology and a bit of luck that never hurts and can make a difference. Et voilà, here in a still little cultivated land in the area of Hemyock, Devon, England, a medieval settlement famous for its castle, an amateur researcher has intercepted a great little treasure: one pure gold coin very particular. It dates back to 1257 and bears the portrait of King Henry III seated on the throne. According to scholars it is the «first ever gold coin minted in England. And it shows the first “true” portrait of an English king on his throne ». It might be worth it 400 thousand pounds, equal to almost 480 thousand euros.

The news, which is racking up headlines in major British media, was launched in detail by the DailyMail. The discovery of the coin (which has a diameter of over two and a half centimeters) dates back to last September 2021, but has only now been disclosed. Also because the lucky discoverer (who remained anonymous) did not fully understand the scope of that incredibly rare artifact, until he posted a photo of it on Facebook and was noticed by a specialist at the Spink Auctioneers in London. And here is where the institutional machine has started. “I registered the find with the British Museum – he says – where it was established that it was only the eighth in existence”.

After studies and restorations, it was found that King Henry III’s coin was minted in the 13th century by William of Gloucester with gold imported from North Africa. It is estimated at a penny of the time. And it would keep the first “true” portrait of an English king on his throne since the time of William the Conqueror. The king appears bearded and with the crown on his head. Behind him, a long cross, roses and balls. In the image, it also alludes to the installation of the famous “cosmatesque” floor of Westminster Abbey, which he commissioned.

King Henry III was the son of King John and reigned from 1216 to 1272, marking one of the longest reigns in English history. He was known for his religious devotion and lavish spending: the reconstruction of the Palace of Westminster and Windsor Castle bears his signature. Gold pennies suffer greatly from its economic monetization project. As reported by the DailyMail, Spink specialist Gregory Edmond comments that “As an economic experiment, Henry III’s gold penny has long been considered the abject failure of a weakened and even bankrupt king. Yet not only was the advent of a brand new gold coin seismic in the medieval domestic landscape, it also shows the direct influence on daily life of international trade routes from the Middle East and North Africa rich in gold and spices ” . Historians point out that after the death of Henry III his gold coins were decreed out of circulation and merged. The only surviving examples are found in the British Museum in London, the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and in private collections.

The Devon coin becomes an essential piece for its incredible state of conservation. From an artistic point of view, it almost marks a revolution in the portraiture of Henry III who chooses to be represented as the original patron saint of England, St. Edward the Confessor. In detail, the king appears enthroned, seated atop a cross-hatched pavement, presumably a very early allusion to the famous great Cosmatesque floor of Westminster Abbey, conceived in 1259 and laid in 1268. The Devon Henry III gold coin is also the first new discovery of its type recorded in nearly 260 years. And the discoverer now hopes that the reward will serve the future of his children. The legacy of Henry III, ça va sans dire.