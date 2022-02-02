with the “model year” 2022 comes the Adventure

A SPECIFIC FRONT – After having anticipated the images last September, the Japanese house formalizes the arrival on the Italian market of the Toyota Rav4 Adventure, the new version of the SUV that stands out from the rest of the range for some aesthetic innovations. The Rav4 Adventure has a specific front, different from the rest of the range, in which the grille, black and with the Toyota logo in the center, and the fascia have been redesigned. Also new are the headlights, which are also adopted by the other versions, and have a new light design inside. There Rav4 Adventure it is also distinguished by various black details on the wheel arches, which contrast with the gray of the protections on the bumper and fascia. The Adventure can also count on a specific two-tone shade, one for the roof and one for the rest of the bodywork.

INSIDE CHANGES LITTLE – For the whole range of the Toyota Rav4 2022 edition there are new 18-inch alloy wheels, now featuring 10-spoke black for the Style version and silver for the Dynamic version. News also inside with new seat covers, which combine black synthetic leather with backrest sections and quilted cushions, with orange contrast stitching, a more effective led lighting system and new USB-C ports.

FIVE EQUIPMENT – Orders for the Toyota Rav4 2022 are already open and the arrival in the dealerships is expected in February. Four trim levels: Active, Dynamic, Style, Adventure and Loung (except Active, all can be combined with intelligent all-wheel drive).

HYBRID SYSTEM CONFIRMED – For the Toyota Rav4 2022 There are no technical innovations. The excellent hybrid system of the Japanese company is therefore confirmed in combination with intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i), made with the addition of an electric motor positioned on the rear axle that intervenes when necessary. The total power is 222 hp. The front wheels are powered by the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine combined with two electric motors. This is all handled by a complex planetary gear system that behaves like a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The two-wheel drive version is also available on the price list, which has a total power of 218 HP.

PRICES AND DISCOUNTS – The price list prices from the Toyota Rav4 2022 starts from 37,000 euros, for the front-wheel drive version, up to the € 47,500 for the Lounge, which is all-wheel drive. The Adventure costs 46,000 euros. In any case, the Japanese house makes available, in case of exchange or scrapping, the Discount WeHybrid Bonus of 4,900 euros. Among the options available is the Tech Pack from 1,700 euros which includes 4 cameras with 360 ° view, rearview mirror with screen and integrated camera on the rear window, parking sensors with automatic anti-collision braking, assistance when leaving the parking area with automatic braking, blind spot alarm system (di series on Lounge). It can also be purchased through financing Toyota Easy in the entrance set-up starting from 249 euros per month.