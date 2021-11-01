With the new Microsoft PowerToys you will never lose your mouse arrow again

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft has released a major update for their tool PowerToys, adding several interesting features and updating the graphical interface, so that it integrates better into the new design of Windows 11. Microsoft PowerToys is quite well known in the landscape of enthusiasts and allows you to add functions not normally present within the operating system Windows: among the most popular tools we certainly have FancyZones, which allows you to create layouts in which to prepare windows, some extensions for Explorer, Color Picker to select specific colors and PowerToys Run, which replaces the classic Windows search by providing a solution very similar to macOS Spotlight Search.

Among the innovations introduced by the update we have PowerRename, which allows you to rename multiple files, documents or images all at once. PowerRename is easily accessible, just right click on the file and select the option. The dialog box is quite simple and intuitive to use and also allows you to rename files with variable parameters such as date and time.

Credit: Windows Latest

Another feature introduced by the new version of Windows PowerToys is Find My Mouse which, as can be guessed from the name, allows quickly find the mouse pointer when you lose sight of it. The feature is enabled by default and can be activated pressing the left CTRL key twice: The screen (or screens, in case you have more than one monitor) will be blank, while the cursor position will be highlighted. Once you have moved the mouse or pressed the ESC key, the screen will return to normal.

Credit: Windows Latest

The latest addition we talk about is Video Conference Mute, a feature that Microsoft has introduced on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 and which allows, through simple keyboard shortcuts, to enable or disable microphone and webcam globally, not only in videoconferencing software. It is important to note that if PowerToys is closed, the tool will stop working and the microphone and webcam will be re-enabled.

Credit: Windows Latest

Video Conference Mute provides the following shortcuts:

Activate / deactivate microphone and webcam: Win + N;

Activate / deactivate the microphone: Win + Shift + A;

Activate / deactivate the webcam: Win + Shift + O.

If you want to download Microsoft PowerToys to take advantage of these and all the other tools it provides, all you have to do is go to the GitHub page dedicated to the project and download the .exe file of the latest release.