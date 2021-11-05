Tech

with the ‘November Promotions’ discounts on the best PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games up to 70%!

RIDE 4

The PlayStation Store offers page is filled with lots of new discounts, starting from “November promotions”Which for the next few days will offer you discounts of up to 70% on the best titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These new PlayStation Store offers can be found online at this address. AND they are valid until Saturday 20 November at 00:59. Let’s find out the most interesting ones.

  • Assetto Corsa Competition [PS4] – 50% discount
  • Chivalry 2 [PS4/PS5] – 20% discount
  • Dirt 5 [PS4/PS5] – 60% discount
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [PS4] – 56% discount
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PlayStation Hits [PS4] – 50% discount
  • Judgment [PS4] – 40% discount
  • King’s Bounty 2 [PS4] – 30% discount
  • Maneater [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
  • MotoGP 21 [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
  • Laughs 4 [PS4/PS5] – 60% discount
  • Rims Racing [PS4] – 50% discount
  • Scarlet Nexus [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
  • Subnautica [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
  • Tekken 7 Rematch Edition [PS4] – 82% discount
  • Undertale [PS4] – 33% discount

These are just some of the offers that you can find on the PlayStation Store at this address and which will be valid until November 20, 2021.

Source: PlayStation Store


