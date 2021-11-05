with the ‘November Promotions’ discounts on the best PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games up to 70%!

The PlayStation Store offers page is filled with lots of new discounts, starting from “November promotions”Which for the next few days will offer you discounts of up to 70% on the best titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These new PlayStation Store offers can be found online at this address. AND they are valid until Saturday 20 November at 00:59. Let’s find out the most interesting ones.

Assetto Corsa Competition [PS4] – 50% discount

Chivalry 2 [PS4/PS5] – 20% discount

Dirt 5 [PS4/PS5] – 60% discount

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [PS4] – 56% discount

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PlayStation Hits [PS4] – 50% discount

Judgment [PS4] – 40% discount

King’s Bounty 2 [PS4] – 30% discount

Maneater [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

MotoGP 21 [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Laughs 4 [PS4/PS5] – 60% discount

Rims Racing [PS4] – 50% discount

Scarlet Nexus [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Subnautica [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Tekken 7 Rematch Edition [PS4] – 82% discount

Undertale [PS4] – 33% discount

These are just some of the offers that you can find on the PlayStation Store at this address and which will be valid until November 20, 2021.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you in the purchase.

