With the offer for Chelsea, America could be bought 26 times

In England the juicy offer attracted attention launched by the English businessman, Jim Ratcliffefrom five billion euros to buy to the box of Chelseaone of the clubs that usually fight for the Premier League and which is currently Champions League champion.

with that amount Ratcliffe I could buy America 26 times what is it valued in little more than €186 millionsomething like $200 million according to Forbes magazine.

Chelsea has players of hierarchy in the world, being Romelu Lukaku the most expensive player with 85 million euros and followed by English, Mason Mountwhich according to the Transfermarkt portal has a value of €75 million.

Although the template of the America is not the most expensive in Mexican soccer, the value of the Eagles it is much higher than that of Tigres and Monterrey through the hierarchy they have and for having a much broader market both in Mexico and in the United States.

The most expensive player from the azulcrema squad is the Chilean Diego Valdeswho has a value of six million eurosto the just like Peter Aquinaswhile Jorge Sánchez is the third place with a price of five million euros according to Transfermarkt.