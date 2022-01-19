with the offer is the average smartphone to buy

There mid-range of the market of smartphone, that between 300 and 400 euros, has been very crowded for months with dozens and dozens of models among which it is difficult to choose: the technical characteristics are similar, the prices are very close. The difference is the offers momentary, which last a few days and must be taken on the fly.









Like the current offer on Oppo A94 5G, the “top of the mid-range“of the Asian manufacturer: the A series is the economic one of Oppo, but A94 is the best of the A series. A fair compromise, therefore, between price and features that was just waiting to finish in Discount to become a best buy. As we all know, however, it is only a question of weather: over time the offers arrive, but when they arrive there is not much time and they must be seized on the fly. In this case it is discount close to 20% and Oppo A94 5G drops below the psychological threshold of 300 euros, so it’s time to buy it.

Oppo A94 5G: technical characteristics

Oppo A94 5G is a mid-range smartphone presented in May 2021, which arrived shortly after also in Italy. Screen and charging are its strengths, while the processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 is the key that has allowed Oppo to keep the price low.

The phone has one AMOLED screen (technology that not all competitors have, in this price range) from 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution (2,398 × 1,080 pixels), very bright and with beautiful colors. In the display is inserted, in an inconspicuous hole, the 16 MP front camera, wide-angle type.

At the rear, however, we find 4 cameras: main from 48 MP, ultra-wide angle from 8 MP, macro from 2 MP and depth sensor from 2 MP. As usual, the last two are practically useless and Oppo, like all the other manufacturers, insists on putting them on purely for marketing reasons. Fortunately, however, the other two sensors take more than decent photos, in line with the average quality in this market segment.

The chip MediaTek Dimensity 800, flanked by 8 GB RAM memory e 128 GB of storage space, it offers absolutely sufficient performance for most of the activities and apps used by the average user. Performance comparable to that of the more famous Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G / 765G, therefore more than good.

Also good battery, from 4,310 mAh, as well as the charging, which reaches the power of 30 Watts.

Oppo A94 5G: the Amazon offer

As you will have understood, Oppo A94 5G it is a smartphone suitable to meet the needs of a very large part of users and, not for nothing, the market is full of smartphones of this type: they are the most requested.

As we said, what makes the difference is the price and today the price of Oppo A94 5G on Amazon is 299.99 euros (-70 euros, -19%). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, so if you are looking for an average smartphone good a little for everything this is what you have to buy today.

OPPO A94 5G Smartphone – 6.43 inch AMOLED Display – 8/128 GB GB version