With the Omicron variant someone is fooling us – Time





Francesco Storace December 24, 2021

Now they should explain it to us well. Let them have Christmas lunch, but Mario Draghi and Roberto Speranza ask their scientists for clarification – perhaps not those who sing jovial – and inform us about this Omicron variant of Covid. Because in South Africa – where she would have been born – they are doing exactly the opposite of what happens here. Over there they are saying enough to trace the contacts and the consequent quarantine. That is, the alarm has practically disappeared. We haven’t noticed it yet.





For example, data from South Africa confirms that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is 70 to 80% less severe than the Delta mutation. The director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said yesterday, underlining that these data may not be valid for all countries. “We should interpret the South African data very carefully,” said John Nkengasong at a media briefing. “We are in its infancy and public health is a local issue,” he continued. Nkengasong added that factors such as the young average age of the South African population could play a role in what is observed in the country.





The researchers compared current Omicron infections with those caused by the Delta variant in South Africa between April and November. Well, the risk of hospitalization in patients who have contracted Omicron is one fifth of that observed in patients who have contracted Delta. “To be clear, if Delta’s risk of going to hospital was 5%, it would be 1% for Omicron,” specifies Guido Silvestri, a professor at Emory University in Atlanta, in a post on Facebook. Can anyone in Italy explain the reason for the alarm? The no-vax front expands due to the news spread without official confirmation. It is good that we clarify.



