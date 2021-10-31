With the Pixel 6 you can say goodbye to 2G
The new jewels from Google are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announced last week, devices with particular peculiarities also from the point of view of safety.
The security mainly lies in the fact that Google has developed a processor core, called Titan M2, dedicated exclusively to safety. For the first time this is also capable of disable connections to the 2G network on Pixel 6. This feature has a security character because it connects to primitive 2G networks they do not support security standards current.
As you can see from the screenshot in the gallery, connections to the 2G network can be disabled through the specific option integrated in the section SIM from the network settings smartphone. The option for 2G networks will be always active for emergency calls.