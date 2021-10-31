Tech

With the Pixel 6 you can say goodbye to 2G

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The new jewels from Google are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announced last week, devices with particular peculiarities also from the point of view of safety.

The security mainly lies in the fact that Google has developed a processor core, called Titan M2, dedicated exclusively to safety. For the first time this is also capable of disable connections to the 2G network on Pixel 6. This feature has a security character because it connects to primitive 2G networks they do not support security standards current.

Loading...
Advertisements

As you can see from the screenshot in the gallery, connections to the 2G network can be disabled through the specific option integrated in the section SIM from the network settings smartphone. The option for 2G networks will be always active for emergency calls.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fortnite canceled in China in November – Nerd4.life

8 hours ago

Breathtaking Northern Lights. And the geomagnetic storm is yet to come – Chronicle

2 hours ago

NOVEMBER is the BEST MONTH! #NewSmartphone November: here are the LATEST LAUNCHES! – AllAndroid

4 hours ago

Discovered a “new hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button