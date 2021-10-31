With the Pixel 6 you can say goodbye to 2G

The new jewels from Google are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announced last week, devices with particular peculiarities also from the point of view of safety.

The security mainly lies in the fact that Google has developed a processor core, called Titan M2, dedicated exclusively to safety. For the first time this is also capable of disable connections to the 2G network on Pixel 6. This feature has a security character because it connects to primitive 2G networks they do not support security standards current.