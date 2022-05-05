Entertainment

With the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, how many superhero movies do you have left in 2022?

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read

So far, 2022 has seen major releases for the superhero genre with The Batman in March, Morbius in April, and the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Companies recently accommodated the release dates, so 2022 lost several releases, such as Andy Muschietti’s The Flash or the long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse. The good news for fans is that both DC and Marvel Studios still have titles to fill out for the rest of the year.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Galilea López Morillo: this is the pet of the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

7 mins ago

Biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter reappears

9 mins ago

Kaley Cuoco Confirmed Her Romance With “Ozark” Actor Tom Pelphrey

19 mins ago

Francisca: the molasses from Azua that found in the US the honey of love and a luxury position on TV

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button