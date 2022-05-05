With the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, how many superhero movies do you have left in 2022?

So far, 2022 has seen major releases for the superhero genre with The Batman in March, Morbius in April, and the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Companies recently accommodated the release dates, so 2022 lost several releases, such as Andy Muschietti’s The Flash or the long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse. The good news for fans is that both DC and Marvel Studios still have titles to fill out for the rest of the year.

DC League of Super-Pets

If the League of Justice had its moment on the big screen, your pets can too. This animated film features cryptothe dog of Supermanin an adventure that will lead him to meet other animals to try to save his hero friends.

To increase the hype, Warner Bros. assembled a huge voice cast for the super pets. First of all we find Dwayne Johnson becoming cryptothe Superdog, meanwhile kevin hart will transform into ace, the batdog. Then we find vanessa bayer putting on the skin of PBthe pet pig of wonder-woman; natasha lyonne will play mertona fast turtle who finds his place in the world with Flash and diego moon will do the voice of Ch’p, a squirrel with electrical powers who becomes Green Lantern’s pet. What would pets be without his bipedal friends, there we find John Krasinski What Superman and how Batman to the great Keanu Reeves.

Premiere: DC League of Super-Pets will be presented in theaters on May 20.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Fourth film of Marvel’s God of Thunder. This new adventure that was under the direction of Taika Waititi promises a great moment for Asgardian fans.

love and thunder find a Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the god butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor asks for the king’s help. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields Mjölnir, just like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Premiere: Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.

Black Adam

The Rock movie is one of the most anticipated.

DC and Warner made several changes to the premiere list, thankfully Black Adam It was only moved a few months. Dwayne Johnson will debut in the world of superheroes playing the antihero/villainBlack Adam.

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serraresponsible for the successful Jungle Cruise, also with Johnson, will present Teth-Adam. This Egyptian slave from Kahndaq, a fictional location created by DC, gains the powers of the mighty Shazam Warlock. This noble man had good intentions but upon receiving the incredible powers he completely deviates from his path of justice. For a strange reason, Black Adam falls asleep and thanks to an expedition of researchers, the powerful villain awakens today.

Thanks to the latest advances, it is known that the character of The Rock will be in charge of putting people in check, but the task will not be easy because the Justice Society of America (JSA) will get in your way. Formed by Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), hawkman (Aldis Hodge) cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Premiere: Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Shuri and Okoye will have more protagonists in the story.

The sequel to the successful 2018 film brings a great emotional burden to fans and that is that the story will not have the beloved Chadwick Boseman. The actor passed away in 2020, so Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler had to modify the script.

It is known that the story will be very emotional, since the departure of the character will be addressed while looking for a replacement who can live up to the king T’Challa to receive the suit Black Panther. Another important fact is that apparently the action will focus on a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis, the lands of Namor, the Submariner. This classic character will be featured in the story and will feature Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta for the role.

Premiere: Black Panther: Wakanda forever will be presented on November 11

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Billy Batson and Shazam! They are back.

By the end of 2022 DC had prepared the multiversal event that offers Flash by Argentine director Andy Muschietti. The company moved the film of the fastest man in the world to mid-2023 and brought Shazam! Fury of the Gods for December this year.

For now Shazam! two has not revealed its details, but it is known that the charismatic hero played by Zachary Levy will face new and powerful enemies, one of them played by the great Helen Mirren. It is expected that both Shazam 2! and Black Adam make references to each other, since both characters are bitter enemies.

Premiere:Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive on December 16.

