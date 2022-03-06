With the premiere of The Batman, this is our list from worst to best of the Catwomen in the cinema

It wasn’t just Zoë Kravitz who brought Catwoman to life on screen! Here we review the actresses who played the character from 1966 to the present.

A new version of Batman came from the hand of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves to the screen. But while many debate who was the better actor to bring BruceWayne both in film and on television, here we ask ourselves: Which actress was the most outstanding as cat woman? Review our list with the figures that were Catwoman from 1966 to 2022!

+ Catwoman: worst to best

5. Lee Meriwether

Today the actress is 86 years old and seems to be a long way from superhero movies. However, she was responsible for bringing Catwoman to life in Batman, the 1966 film based on the television series of the same name. It was the first film of the DC Comics character and the performance of Lee Merwether It wasn’t that convincing, since she actually appeared as Julie Newmar’s replacement.

4.Halle Berry

There is no doubt that Halle Berry She is a great actress, in fact, she is the winner of an Oscar Award, a Golden Globe, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Emmy. By 2004, in one of the best moments of her career, she starred in the movie cat woman directed by Ptiof. Her role was Patience Phillips and she was very far removed from the Batman and Selina Kyle universe. This is why the tape became a flop at the box office.

3.Anne Hathaway

prior to arrival of batmanthe last actress who had played Catwoman on film had been Anne Hathaway. She was in charge of bringing Selina Kyle to life in The Dark Knight Rises, starring Christian Bale and directed by Christopher Nolan. For this role she was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and won a Teen Choice Award. It is evident that her participation was transcendental for the production and that the spectators were more than satisfied.

2. Michelle Pfeiffer

Throughout his 63 years, michelle pfeiffer He managed to fill himself with praise thanks to his numerous projects in cinema. However, one of his most remembered performances was in batman returns, the 1992 feature film directed by Tim Burton. In this installment, Michael Keaton was in charge of bringing Bruce Wayne to life. And although his co-star was not the most prominent in history, the truth is that she became iconic and the suit she wore became an unforgettable element.

1. Zoe Kravitz

The performance of Zoe Kravitz on batman is worth applauding. Why did fans love her work with Robert Pattinson? For those who closely follow DC Comics productions, many believe that this is the most faithful adaptation of the character on screen. With a great direction by Matt Reeves, an unmatched chemistry with her protagonist and an impressive wardrobe, she was nominated as one of the great Catwomen in history.