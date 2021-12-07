“With the registration of Salernitana the championship was already distorted, all the fault of Gravina”

At Radio Punto Nuovo, during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show, he spoke Tommaso D’Angelo, director of Chronicles of Salerno: “There are no official offers for the acquisition of Salernitana, the deadline has expired at midnight. There is the hypothesis of the Roman consortium, to understand who it is. A press release is expected in a short time, beyond the rumors. Lotito took Salernitana to zero, he knew how to do it. Then the game of capital gains … Juve docet. There are several players between Lazio and Salernitana. I am half suspicious because in the last statement it said that if I enter on December 5 adequate proposals had not arrived, one of the two proposals frozen would have been considered by December 15 because they lack some documentation. The fault of all this lies with Gravina. The championship is already distorted because you have Salernitana enrolled in Serie A , you do not let her participate in the transfer market but in this case she puts on the field a team that is not up to par. There is another extension of 45 days from 31 December for the acquisition, without specifying who manages it, given that their mandate expires on December, 31st”.