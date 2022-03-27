Hernán Gómez recalled that Juan Carlos Osorio classified Mexico with previous dates and also received criticism, as happens with Gerardo Martino

The technical director of Honduras, hernan ‘Roll‘ Gomezpointed out that the fans of Mexico he does not like any foreign coach in his team, because his compatriot John Charles osorio qualified the Mexican national team in a great way to world from Russia and it was not to his liking either.

“With the respect that the Mexicans deserve, they don’t like any foreign coach, osorio the last tie qualified five dates earlier, I think it has a record and they didn’t like it, so that’s difficult”.

“Let him lose here with us, inside he will get his result, he has two games, he has never been out, he has always been classified, the area is not easy, it is very tight, there are more teams than individuals,” he acknowledged.

Similarly, the coach of the Catracha team pointed out that the Mexican fans have to give greater support to Gerardo Martino in their process, with the aim that their players gain confidence in the face of the tie closing.

Hernán ‘El Bolillo’ Gómez with the Honduran National Team EFE

“On Mexico all parties throw the ‘daddy‘, in all games the ‘daddy‘ and he is classified, so the footballer is going to play it for, you have to support the coach so that the footballers gain confidence, “he added.

In the end, the Colombian strategist cataloged the Mexican team as the most important of Concacafafter he considered that it is the national team that manages the area, so it will be a motivation for his team to face the Mexican Tricolor team.

“Tomorrow is not that we face one of the most important in the Concacafwe face the greatest, because he is the one who has never missed the World Cups, he is the one who manages this area, now distances have been shortened, but that is a motivation for our team”, he concluded.