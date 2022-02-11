With the sale of ITA it really begins

On Friday the Council of Ministers will discuss how to privatize ITA Airways, the Italian public airline that has replaced Alitalia since last October. The authorization to open the sales procedure is a very important step because it allows interested airlines to enter the so-called data roomthat is, to see and analyze all the accounts of the company and its business plans.

In this way, possible buyers will be able to study a suitable offer and understand how to make profitable the company that at the moment is still very weak: between 15 October and 31 December ITA Airways recorded 86 million euros in revenues, with an EBIT (company operating income) with a loss of 170 million euros accumulated in just two and a half months. According to initial estimates, the company would have a valuation between 1.2 and 1.4 billion euros.

It is not yet clear what the Council of Ministers will technically discuss. According to Sole 24 Ore, the most probable hypothesis is the approval of the outline of a DPCM (Prime Minister’s Decree) necessary to initiate a divestment procedure and therefore privatization. The measure was expected after the expression of interest in the purchase presented on January 24 by the Swiss group MSC and the German airline Lufthansa to acquire the majority stake in the company.

MSC is one of the largest container ship companies in the world, and also owns a cruise subsidiary, MSC Cruises, as well as Grandi Navi Veloci and SNAV. Together with Lufthansa, which would enter the deal as an industrial partner, it aims to acquire the majority shares of ITA Airways, but on condition that the Italian government maintains a minority share. The economic terms of the purchase proposal submitted by MSC and Lufthansa were not made public and in the press release it was only said that they will be defined at the end of the due diligence (i.e. examination of the company’s accounts).

On January 31, the ITA Airways Board of Directors was unable to make the data available to MSC precisely because there was no government authorization. The DPCM will then allow MSC to enter the first data roomwhich however will also be open to other possible buyers to protect European competition rules.

In essence, the DCPM will open negotiations that will be publicly available and non-discriminatory: it means that it cannot be tailored to facilitate the purchase of a possible buyer already identified, such as MSC, but must give the possibility to all airlines. to submit offers.

Second Republic, which cites government sources, there is already an interest of the American company Delta Air Lines, an ally of Air France-KLM in Europe. Delta may also ask ITA to access data and business plans. However, the opening of the data room it will have to be carefully evaluated because it contains valuable information, which could be useful to other airlines. For this reason, the Ministry of Economy will have to appoint consultants called to evaluate the real interest of other groups and allow access to data only in the presence of a real interest. Always second Republictwo other international funds will ask for data and industrial plans.

– Read also: The last flight of Alitalia