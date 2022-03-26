“With the same affection”: Raphy Pina shared an emotional message dedicated to Daddy Yankee

PUERTO RICO – Raphy Pineapple It has been characterized as an excellent producer. And although throughout his career he has had several conflicts, he maintains great friendships with many artists. daddy Yankee He is one of the singers who has earned the respect of Puerto Ricans. For this reason, it is common to appreciate constant publications where the affection they have for each other is manifested.

This Thursday, March 24, the singer of “Gasolina” launched his latest record project entitled “Legendaddy”. With this album, the Puerto Rican marks the end of what has been his 32-year artistic career. That is why the producer was quick to share his feelings, in the midst of such an important event for his friend.

Raphy Pina expressed his respect for Daddy Yankee

“Brother, we are proud of you. You have seen my children grow up, we have all learned from you. Today you say goodbye with a super album and a great tour coming up. Well deserved that in life you enjoy your achievements, be healthy to now visit the world like Ramón. I will continue to carry your bags with the same love and respect,” he wrote. Raphy Pineapple along with an emotional photo.

“I love you, we love you and we will always love you. The public chose the best to represent him, now to enjoy his legacy. #Legendaddy THE BEST OF ALL TIME! WWW.DADDYYANKEE.COM Who wants the Official Goat Shirt,” added the record company director Pineapple recordscorroborating his great friendship with the reggaeton player.

It should be remembered that during the arduous legal process that has had to face Raphy Pineapplein which he was charged with illegal possession of firearms, daddy Yankee He was one of the artists who most supported the producer. During the trial, the renowned interpreter made an appearance, letting his friend know that, whatever the judge’s decision, his family would always have his support.