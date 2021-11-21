With the scrapping of the old TVs you risk “system blocking”

AGI – There is a risk of blocking the collection and recycling system due to the huge number of old televisions to be scrapped after the transition to new technological standards.

This is the alarm launched by Assoraee (technological waste recovery companies), from Weee coordination center and other associations of the electrical and electronic equipment chain, in a letter sent on November 15 to Minister Cingolani in which the associations make clear “the critical situation that has arisen in the WEEE sector, and in particular for the grouping of televisions and monitors”: in recent weeks it has been recorded ” a huge and extraordinary increase in the generated flows of WEEE of Group 3, flows that have now exceeded the volumes ordinarily managed by more than 80% “.

The situation, the sector associations report, “entailed the execution of greater interventions, in terms of both the frequency of withdrawals and the points served, which the WEEE management system has so far absorbed with a complex and exceptional organizational effort in order to best guarantee continuity of service “.

With the transition deadlines approaching “the replacement rate of TV sets by citizens has undergone a sharp increase and therefore this commitment is no longer sufficient to guarantee the withdrawal of TVs from collection points, whether public or private” .

In short, the problem exists because “the commitment to guarantee the domestic WEEE management service, defined as its character of public utility, is now facing the operational difficulties of the WEEE treatment plants: it is easy to hypothesize that the extraordinary collection flows recorded up to now will continue in the coming weeks as well, given the upcoming sales promotions and upcoming holidays. The numerous extraordinary management difficulties generated by this situation in the storage, collection and transport phases risk completely blocking the WEEE system “.

The plants, in fact, “have reached or are about to reach the authorized quantitative limits and therefore they will be forced to deny the entry of televisions, leading to the blocking of the whole system, right from the sale. This situation – they underline – therefore arouses immediate real concern, dictated by having to face a situation in which it will be impossible to collect WEEE, not having the concrete possibility to proceed with the start of treatment or temporary storage pending the treatment”.