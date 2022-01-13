Tech

With the Space Agencies ASI and ESA there are brilliant answers to Covid-19, here are the best

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

The new tools to fight Covid-19 come from space, thanks to a call in collaboration between ASI and ESA.

Will astronauts also wear masks in space? – Androiditaly.com

For almost two years now, the effort of all humanity has been aimed at overcoming the threat posed by the Coronavirus. From the moment of the first lockdown that hit our country, there has been a worldwide momentum to try to fully understand the mechanisms of the new virus.

ALSO READ: Hackers attack Brazil: contention data compromised, Covid tracking at risk

Of course, in those early days everything seemed difficult. The lack of knowledge applied to the inadequacy of the measures was the result of the rapidity with which the COVID-19 had surprised us. In a limited time window, the joint efforts of all governments led to the conception of a vaccine useful to reduce the risks of contagion.

The work was not limited to containment measures. At the same time, in fact, a system of countermeasures was developed suitable for improve services of the actors involved. In addition to this, new data collection methods have also been implemented for deepen knowledge of the Coronavirus. A project, which sees the collaboration of space agencies and ministries, has achieved great results in this sense.

The Space in Response to Covid-19 Outbreak call

In March 2020, during the first frightening wave, ESA (European Space Agency), ASI (Italian Space Agency) e Ministry of Digital Innovation have launched a call to apply space technologies to contain the pandemic and improve the living conditions of citizens.

The proposals arrived were 129, co-financed by ASI for a total of approx 10 million euros, all aimed at two areas of application: education And health. Among the innovations developed in the health sector we can find Code-19, which supports hospital staff through a network of robots capable of moving between medical environments.

The development of the app is part of the same context Epic-19, which has a totally different use and purpose. This tool is aimed at the collection and display of epidemiological data by combining them with images collected by satellites. All this is supported by artificial intelligence algorithms that adapt and integrate what has been collected.

READ ALSO: SpaceX is the first to launch satellites in 2022: 49 StarLinks have been sent into orbit

On the education front we mention Dreamcoder 2.0: it is in effect a kit that lends itself to learning scientific disciplines and coding. Through this platform it is possible to develop experiments on SSI (International Space Station).

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

PlayStation Plus is heavily discounted on the PS Store, but only for a short time

December 9, 2021

Scalebound, Hideki Kamiya apologizes to Microsoft for cancellation: ‘We were inexperienced’

November 19, 2021

15 TOP BOMBS on Black Friday Amazon for less than 50 €

November 21, 2021

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4S 43 “discount code | Offers & Coupons

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button