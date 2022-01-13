With the Space Agencies ASI and ESA there are brilliant answers to Covid-19, here are the best

The new tools to fight Covid-19 come from space, thanks to a call in collaboration between ASI and ESA.

For almost two years now, the effort of all humanity has been aimed at overcoming the threat posed by the Coronavirus. From the moment of the first lockdown that hit our country, there has been a worldwide momentum to try to fully understand the mechanisms of the new virus.

Of course, in those early days everything seemed difficult. The lack of knowledge applied to the inadequacy of the measures was the result of the rapidity with which the COVID-19 had surprised us. In a limited time window, the joint efforts of all governments led to the conception of a vaccine useful to reduce the risks of contagion.

The work was not limited to containment measures. At the same time, in fact, a system of countermeasures was developed suitable for improve services of the actors involved. In addition to this, new data collection methods have also been implemented for deepen knowledge of the Coronavirus. A project, which sees the collaboration of space agencies and ministries, has achieved great results in this sense.

The Space in Response to Covid-19 Outbreak call

In March 2020, during the first frightening wave, ESA (European Space Agency), ASI (Italian Space Agency) e Ministry of Digital Innovation have launched a call to apply space technologies to contain the pandemic and improve the living conditions of citizens.

The proposals arrived were 129, co-financed by ASI for a total of approx 10 million euros, all aimed at two areas of application: education And health. Among the innovations developed in the health sector we can find Code-19, which supports hospital staff through a network of robots capable of moving between medical environments.

The development of the app is part of the same context Epic-19, which has a totally different use and purpose. This tool is aimed at the collection and display of epidemiological data by combining them with images collected by satellites. All this is supported by artificial intelligence algorithms that adapt and integrate what has been collected.

On the education front we mention Dreamcoder 2.0: it is in effect a kit that lends itself to learning scientific disciplines and coding. Through this platform it is possible to develop experiments on SSI (International Space Station).