with the special series Ciao an era- Corriere.it is closed

If in Italy it was one of the company’s best-sellers, the compact designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro has powered Brazil, selling 4.3 million units for 37 years. The greeting worthy of history: 250 copies, with many tricolor touches

Few will remember it, after all it is not mandatory: but the Fiat Uno was presented in Cape Canaveral, at the NASA headquarters together with the missiles of the space agency and the presence of 700 journalists from all over the world. It was January 19, 1983 and the heir of the Fiat 127 (which in Italy still continued to lead the sales after twelve years of career) began an incredible story: in December it was proclaimed Car of the year 1984 and in just two seasons it reached the milestone of the first million units. Once again, the signature of the project was by Giorgetto Giugiaro which perfectly interprets the mission of creating a small car with an image superior to the aforementioned 127. The result (excellent): a very compact car, characterized by considerable roominess in relation to its external dimensions (364 cm long, 115 cm wide, 143 in height) and a modern line. Curious: initially, it was supposed to replace the A112, but differences within the group between the Lancia manager, Gian Mario Rossignolo, and Cesare Romiti no.1 moved the project practically without technical and / or stylistic changes in Fiat orbit.

The Mille engine If this was a stroke of luck that got the Uno off to a great start, the winning intuition was to start building the new model also in Brazil for the local and Argentine markets. Because in the remarkable result of sales, over nine million units, South America has brought almost half: the simple reason: the Uno, in European latitudes, has abandoned the scene since 1995, when Fiat retired it in favor of another best-seller, the Punto. As it was gradually removed from the lines in other countries such as Poland, Morocco and South Africa. In Brazil, however, the Uno found a second youth and was produced continuously until last year. 37 formidable years where the history of the car has written it with multiple versions that have followed one another on the market. Certainly a turning point was the introduction of the 1.0 engine, in 1991, which also led to the change of name from Uno to Mille.

On the chassis of the Panda Now the curtain falls for good. The latest Brazilian model (renamed Novo Uno) born in 2010 on a new base, developed on the chassis of the 2003 Panda, with a similar style but different volumes. In fact, the second generation of the model that wants to close in a big way, just like the first one that was celebrated with a special series called Thank you very much.. This time the special series is called Ciao and has unique features. The external color called Silverstone Gray and combined with the glossy black roof and specific 14 “alloy wheels. The Italian flag used for the Uno logo on the tailgate, while in the passenger compartment there is a plate with the progressive numbering of the model on the passenger side. In total, the units will be 250. A sticker with the inscription One Hello: the story of a legend is also applied to the side guards. The interiors are covered with two-tone finishes in dark tones. Surely, it will be a success, waiting to understand if Stellantis intends to build a (possible) heir.

