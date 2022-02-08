“With the stop of outdoor masks, some more contagion”

The stop to the obligation of the outdoor mask from Friday 11 February “will inevitably lead to some more contagion, especially with Omicron so widespread and with the high number of cases that are still recorded”. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the possibility from Friday to go out on the street without wearing a protective device.

Andreoni points out that “even outdoors there is a risk of contagion due to gatherings” and therefore “while understanding the reason for this political choice, my advice – the infectious specialist suggests – is to always keep a mask with you and pull it out if the safety conditions are lacking “.

In particular, “the Ffp2 mask at school must be used only once and for a maximum of 6 hours. Then it must be thrown away. However, if the protective device is used on public transport to reach the institute, this time must be calculated: if it is about 30 minutes will not affect much, but if the boy is a commuter and stays on the bus or train for more time, then a single mask is not enough because it will exceed 6 hours “, explains Andreoni.

“It is clear that even with this type of devices you need to be careful, so you have to touch them as little as possible, but also a minimum of common sense: it’s not that after 6 hours they no longer have validity. Let’s try to be careful and understand that after having them worn over 6 hours it is better to change the mask “, concludes Andreoni.