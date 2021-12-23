With the third dose neutralized the Omicron variant. Confirmations on the vaccine also from the experience of the first Italian patients – Health and Wellness

ROME. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was neutralized by 3 doses of the vaccine.

The news comes from Pfizer / BioNTech after tests carried out in the laboratory, according to which it multiplies the antibodies up to 25 times and guarantees a level of protection similar to that observed after two doses against the original virus and the variants known so far.

And they say they are ready to update the vaccine, if necessary, with the new batches in March.

Early data on vaccine efficacy versus Omicron say the variant significantly reduces vaccine-generated antibodies from Pfizer and BioNTech, according to a small preliminary study conducted in South Africa and published in medRxiv.

Those recovered from the infection who have received a booster vaccination will have greater protection.

The preprint study, not yet peer-reviewed and conducted at the Africa Health Research Institute, tested 14 plasma samples from 12 vaccinated individuals, including 6 previously infected. The decrease in antibody ability to neutralize Omicron compared to the original virus was 41 times.

“The data on Omicron emerging from South Africa suggest an increased risk of reinfection, but more data is needed to draw more solid conclusions,” said Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus in a briefing from Geneva. adding that “there is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta.”

Meanwhile, the Eni manager of Caserta, the first infected in Italy by the new variant, is healed, and with him also his wife, two children, the mother and a caregiver; instead, the professional’s mother-in-law remains infected.

Tested positive for covid last November 16 after returning from a trip to Mozambique, on November 27, following the sequencing of his genetic material, it was then revealed that the positivity concerned the new South African variant called Omicron.

“We have passed a severe test. The vaccine made us feel safe. Those who are reluctant to get vaccinated », urges the manager.

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 countries so far, the WHO reports, and the number is expected to continue growing. Some features of Omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic.