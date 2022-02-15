With the trident Juve becomes beautiful. Even without goals, a confirmation: the trio works

TURIN – The third victory in a row was missing, and the relief for the draw achieved in the recovery does not cancel the regret in Juventus for not having exploited the clear superiority expressed in the first half hour of the match then balanced against Atalanta, but in Bergamo. Massimiliano Allegri he found the third clue. The one that identifies with the proof. Proof that the trident formed by Paulo Dybala , Dusan Vlahovic And Alvaro Morata works well against any opponent.

In this sense, Atalanta represented a perfect testing ground: a team capable of keeping the pace always high, thanks to a highly tested, effective offensive maneuver that always brings many men into the offensive zone. Lethal for an unbalanced team. Equilibrium that Juventus has instead shown to possess even with the three forwards on the field: it risked when it was found unbalanced (opportunity to Muriel saved by Bonucci and before Boga saved by De Ligt above all), but it was a question of situations resulting from a very aggressive attitude in the non-possession phase, not from the lack of contribution to the defensive phase of the three forwards. On the contrary, they have allowed the team to never experience prolonged periods of trouble. This is thanks to the constant retreats, especially by Dybala, second Juventus for kilometers traveled (10.708 against 13.228 of Locatelligiven Lega Serie A), and Morata, capable of recovering 6 balls each, with Joya also protagonist of 6 defensive duels (50% won, given Wyscout like the following).

