with the vote against, PRI electrocuted his future

The opposition did not defeat the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador by voting against his electricity reform initiative, since it became clear who is on the side of the people and who is on the side of foreign interests, assured the national leader of Morena, Mario Thin.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, he warned that the parties of the Va por México coalition will have to face the judgment of history and of the citizens, and assured that the one who will pay the greatest political costs at the polls will be the PRI, which will become a “minion of the most conservative right”.

“Obviously, in the legislative processes there are negotiations and it seems to me that most of the opposition’s concerns, if they were sincere, were taken into account, but that was not enough for them to raise awareness and vote in favor of our country. ”.

He stressed that the deputies who voted against the electricity reform are indeed traitors to the country because they attacked national sovereignty.

Isn’t it disproportionate to call those who voted against the presidential initiative traitors?

—In this case, of this initiative, voting against it is betraying the country because what was in dispute is the sovereignty of the electricity sector, it is that this sector does not remain in the hands of foreigners. When it comes to a matter of sovereignty, voting against strengthening our sovereignty is undoubtedly a betrayal of the country. It cannot be called otherwise. If you attack the sovereignty of our country, you are betraying the country, you are betraying our collective dream of a nation.

How is the government of the President after this legislative setback?

—Well, that’s how legislative processes are, sometimes majorities meet, sometimes they don’t. What we saw on Sunday was more than a discussion of a law. I believe that what we saw was the debate on two projects for the country that currently exist, one led by conservatives, those who prefer particular interests, privileges, the interests of foreigners, and another project led by our President to continue building our country, one that is sovereign, that is independent, and that belongs to Mexicans, where there are no privileges, no corruption, and the interest of the majority is always put first.

Is it a defeat for the movement led by the President?

—No, because ours is a struggle, it’s a movement, it’s the history of Mexico. We have seen many chapters in the struggle for our sovereignty. This is one more battle that has been fought; there are important definitions, I believe that the people of Mexico have been very attentive to this debate. People will soon know who they will give their support to, those who betrayed Mexico yesterday or those who are promoting this project of national transformation.

Will there be political costs for the opposition in the following elections?

-I think so, who else is going to pay the cost, without a doubt, is the PRI. The PRI this Sunday electrocuted its future.