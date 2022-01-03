“With the World Cup also the Europeans every two years”

The FIFA president: “From a sporting point of view it works, the economic impact is positive for everyone”. And again: “The Olimpico is named after Paolo Rossi”

“The fate of the Europeans with a possible Biennial World? The European Championships could also take place every two years “, said the FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who goes straight on with his idea of ​​the world championship review every two years: “It is not my request but of the Fifa Congress which has asked for a feasibility study – he told Radio Anch’io sport – From a sporting point of view, it works. economic impact is positive for everyone. What is more important is that it is positive for the protection of the national leagues and for the players themselves, there would be fewer matches with a break in July. In Europe, of course, there is opposition but we must find the way of including the world in football “.

“On the times for the World Cup every two years – added Infantino – We will take the time it takes, we will see if we can break up the championships less, the important thing is to respect everyone’s opinions”. First the penalties of extra time? “There is a debate, we’ll see”

“OLYMPIC NAMED TO PAOLO ROSSI”

“There is no being against Pablito, we must support the idea of ​​naming the Olympic stadium after Paolo Rossi. No one like him has had the impact it has had on Italians abroad”, said Radio, too sport – Dal 1982 World Cup all Italians in the world were looked at differently. For me it must be done and done quickly, I congratulate Parliament and the Government. Young people must remember Rossi “.

“ACTUAL TIME AND NEW OFFSIDE AT THE STUDIO”

“The actual time in the world of football? I think it is something that needs to be studied. I am traditional, because football is a traditional sport, but modern in not having any taboos. One of the biggest problems of our football is that there is barely a small foul the player remains on the ground and does not move anymore. You can think a little more about the actual time, it is not possible that in 90 minutes the games will last 47. Then I don’t know if the clock is the solution or not, I was also quite opposed to Var at the beginning, but we saw that it can help the referee. What can help football is welcome, and it also applies to the offside rule, which gives the attackers an advantage. of the points we are studying “.