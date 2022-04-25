With these 10 Netflix psychological horror movies you will have a different Sunday of great fear and suspense | Television | Entertainment

The weekend is here and for those who have no plans to go out, they can spend it at home watching Netflix, with good company and some snacks, to have a little fear mixed with psychological plots that range from social messages to personal dramas born of tragedy

The psychological horror genre may sound creepy, but the truth is that these films only border on horror and their plots are not exactly scary, reported Fotogramas.

These are the psychological horror movies to watch on Netflix this week

“Life” (2017)

This Daniel Espinosa film managed to terrify in space, a place where no one can hear you scream with a claustrophobic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson. The three are part of a crew that discovers life on Mars, but it turns out to be life more intelligent and deadly than previously thought.

“Multiple” (2016)

The script twists of M. Night Shyamalan’s cinema are more than famous, and he does not disappoint in this film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and 23 different versions of James McAvoy. It all begins with a kidnapping of some young girls, and ends up leading to a fight for survival.

“The Wasteland” (2021)

Cataloged as one of the best Spanish movies on Netflix, the film is pure psychological terror with a sinister setting and surprises until the end. Starring Inma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo and the young Asier Flores, it shows the consequences of isolationism through a family that lives in the middle of nowhere and is afraid to leave their territory because of the war.

“Deep Fear” (2016)

Sharks are always great antagonists for an action-packed thriller, and their presence is even more terrifying when faced with a heroine like Blake Lively fighting for her survival. Under the direction of the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra, the story follows a surfer involved in an extreme situation, trapped on the shore of the beach and stalked by a shark.

“Red Point” (2021)

This Swedish film directed by Alain Darborg follows the story of a couple in trouble, first because their relationship is no longer what it was, and second because, trying to fix it, they got into serious trouble. When traveling to the north of the country to practice mountaineering, both will see their lives in danger in a getaway that goes from idyllic to nightmare.

Babadook (2014)

The story follows a widowed mother who has to deal with loss while trying to raise her son, who in turn lives in fear of a monster that appears in his dreams and that, little by little, will become a reality.

“Home” (2020)

This thriller by the brothers Álex and David Pastor was applauded by critics thanks to its tense plot marked by a stark and sick struggle to be at the top of the social pyramid.

It all starts when Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), an advertising executive who loses his privileged position and sees how another guy more successful than him (Mario Casas), now occupies his luxurious house. And that’s where his obsession begins.

“In the Tall Grass” (2019)

Adapted from the novel by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, this film plunges the protagonists into a mysterious place: a field of tall grass from which it is impossible to escape. Once inside, it is almost impossible to find the exit or find each other. Time passes differently and there are people who cannot be trusted.

“The Appearance of Things” (2021)

This movie is full of surprises. There are so many mysteries in its history that it is difficult to understand. The film follows a Manhattan couple (Amanda Seyfried and James Norton) who move into a small town house where paranormal things begin to happen. Although perhaps the most terrifying thing is not what the house hides, but those who inhabit it.

“Hell Underwater” (2019)

Alexandre Aja directed and created one of the most acclaimed horror, action and suspense films of recent years, combining in the story of unresolved family issues hurricanes that flood entire towns and huge alligators thirsty for blood. The protagonist of him will do everything possible to survive with his father in an impossible situation. (AND)