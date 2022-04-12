With these 5 apps you can control the consumption of your car on your trips

And it is that, now that no mobility restrictions , the price of fuel and inflation can result in an economic brake that prevents you from enjoying your vacations. In any case, and as we will see below with these recommendations, choosing the car as a means of transport for these possible days has important advantages over other means of transport.

Fortunately, there are many applications that have been emerging as we have needed them to help us with some difficulties of our day to day. In fact, in several of these applications we have the form in which we can help us save money and to know how much we spend on fuel.

Easter 2022 is already underway, and with it a good and long-awaited vacation for many lucky ones. Thus, what you most want is to take a trip, either to enjoy this festivity in another city or simply to make a getaway to disconnect. But of course; It is important not having to empty your pockets in the price of fuel when using the car.

These apps will help us save money with our car

All drivers know it: traveling by car can be much safer, more comfortable, more fun or more reassuring if we go on a trip with the right application installed. Regardless of the journey, it is convenient to travel with the suitable applications.

Back in the day, the best tools were a road map and a family water jug. Now, in addition to having the help of multimedia services, we have the help of different applications to take into account when starting a trip. And certain apps have to do with the consumption of our car (either electric or combustion).

fuelio

The first one we have is called Fuelio, who keeps track of all our movements. In this way, he knows how far we have traveled with our vehicle and he can make a approximation of what we have spent. Its use is very intuitive.

For its part, it is one of those apps for your car that are intended to help us save money. All in all, what it does is keep track of refills, fuel consumption and cheapest prices. Very useful For any of our outputs, simply install it from the Play Store or App Store depending on the phone you have.

Once the app is downloaded to your device, you just have to register your vehicle. To do so, the app itself will ask you to enter the model of your car or motorcycle. Next, you will have to select your preferred unit system and the type of fuel that spends. Other optional sections will also appear, such as the capacity of the tank or the license plate. It has functions such as the ‘Calculator’, where, by entering all the related data, it will make a quick calculation of what it will cost us to make that trip.

My cars

Like ‘Fuelio’, this is one of the most interesting apps for traveling with our car. And it is that with it you will have an application with a simpler design, but that is also quite useful to take notes and keep a control of all related expenses to your car. Or rather cars, because as its name suggests, you can monitor several of them.

Its ‘Summary’ section allows you to see statistics of the distance traveled, consumption, the amount of fuel or the price of gasoline. It also has sections like the ‘List’, where we can see any expense we have made individually. Meanwhile, in the ‘Graph’ section we will have all the data structured visually.

‘My Cars’ is available on Google Play and has become quite a popular product among users. So much so that it already exceeds one million downloads in the Android store. You can enjoy free or purchase its Pro versionwhich offers to make backups or carry out currency management with exchange rates in case you are traveling.

drive

The second app in this selection is Drivvo, a free application that allows you to control the expenses generated by your vehicle: fuel, maintenance, financing, taxes and other expenses such as fines or tolls. If we focus on the fuel part, what Drivvo will do is provide information on the monthly cost of gasoline for your car.

All through complete reports and graphs that show you details as interesting as the kilometers traveled per liter, the total kilometers traveled, the cost per kilometer or the calculation of fuel per service station.

This of the other apps to know the consumption of your car is free and with ads that has a paid version that unlocks some additional features such as removing advertising, cloud backup, data synchronization between devices or exporting your vehicle data in CSV format.

Simply Auto

Simply Auto is one of the apps for your car trips that you may like the most. It is a tool that will allow us to monitor the fuel consumption of your vehicle. It has several functionalities that help to control very simple way and in real time the expenses related to the car.

You must provide the vehicle data and describe the maintenance interventions already carried out so that the application notifies you of the need to go through the workshop. so she too monitor the kilometers traveled and fuel consumption while giving the possibility of overturning other types of expenses associated with the car (tolls, parking or amount of the insurance policy) and programming alarms when charges are made or certain amounts are exceeded. It is free, but there are two much more complete paid versions.