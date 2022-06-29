With these bikini photos, Chiquis Rivera shows off her “new figure”

Chiquis Rivera She has just turned 37 and celebrated it big, with friends, her boyfriend and in a bikini, showing off her renewed figure after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera shared with her followers on Instagram a series of photos and videos in which she showed how she celebrated another year of life, proudly wearing her curves in a bikini.

A few weeks ago it was said that Chiquis had undergone cosmetic surgery because she looked more stylized, it was even said that she had undergone a gastric sleeve, an operation to lose weight, however, she herself denied this version and clarified that she only had surgery the breasts, because I wanted to have the “most paraditas” bubbies.

Chiquis celebrated on a yacht with friends and her boyfriend, photographer Emilio Sánchez.

Rivera posed without reservations showing off her figure and sharing the photos on her networks.

Of course the cake could not be missing.

Chiquis doesn’t care about criticism

Facing the criticism that has always persecuted her for her weight, the singer posted a video in which she appears dancing sexy, proud of her curves; Along with the material that she received compliments from fans and colleagues, such as Pablo Montero, she wrote:

“The more meat, the tastier the broth. Up with the women who love each other as they are! You are a QUEEN mamiiii. #QueenBee.”