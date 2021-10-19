With these breathtaking films, our Halloween party will end in style

What’s better at the end of a party of blood, scary images and chilling screams than having a horror marathon?

Sitting on the sofa and enjoying the adventures of scary characters, like diving into splatter environments, can be the right ending to a party that has now become part of our pagan celebrations.

The catalog offers an infinity of horror films.

But if we want to find the best we could focus our research on the productions of the great masters, on the great classics and on the cycles of macabre stories.

As for films about Dracula, the Prince of Vampires, a film starring the great Vincent Price or Christopher Lee should never be forgotten.

A beautiful film that goes deep into the psyche of the being of the night par excellence is “Interview with the Vampire” masterfully interpreted by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

But even Coppola’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” or 2014’s “Dracula Untold” have their reasons.

Among the cycles, instead, with vampires as protagonists, we can select two. “Blade” played by Wesley Snipe -mix of horror and action- and the beautiful saga of “Underworld” where vampires and werewolves clash for survival and supremacy.

A sui generis Dracula is the “Dead and Happy Dracula”. A film with Leslie Nielsen accompanied on the set by the great Mel Brooks, who is also the director, who will make us die of laughter.

To find a vintage Frankenstein you have to go back to the one played by Boris Karloff, perhaps difficult to find.

Let’s limit ourselves to the modern “I, Frankenstein” taken from a graphic novel.

Of course, “Frankenstein Junior” with the great interpretations of Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman is a wonderful comedy film that hilariously mimics the more traditional horror genre.

To return to the sagas, those that must absolutely be seen all in one breath so as not to lose the concentration and the metallic taste of the blood are 4.

Jason from the “Friday Thirteen” movies, the psycho killer in the hockey goalie mask is deadly in his madness.

Frightening movies that will keep us glued to the chair

Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare” cycle is also a powerful and now iconic character.

Other terrifying sagas are that of “Paranormal Activity” and that of the wonderful and tremendously scary cycle of “The Circle” with the paralyzing dark child.

On the great masters shore, we could start with Dario Argento.

Films like “The Crystal Feathered Bird”, “The Nine-Tails Cat” and “Deep Red” are now legendary. All with the now legendary soundtrack de Goblin.

Then there is George Romero, with his masterpiece “The Night of the Living Dead”, the progenitor film of all the productions concerning zombies.

Another cult movie always in our memory is “The Shining” with the phenomenal interpretation of the mad writer by Jack Nicholson.

If, on the other hand, we want to look at a truly terrifying story with insights on the religious side, we absolutely must not miss the full version of “The Exorcist”.

With these breathtaking films, our Halloween party will end in style. Finally, then, we could have a lot of laughs with “The Army of Darkness” parody of stories about living skeletons.