With these nail polishes we can copy the most spring manicures of Megan Fox

Spring is coming and any kind of inspiration to dress our nails with much more colorful tones is welcome. For this reason, when we have seen the latest Megan Fox manicures we have not been able to resist looking for similar alternatives to be able to wear colors like yellow and neon green on our own nails.





And it is that in his latest Instagram posts he has shown us two types of manicures that we think are great if we want to get out of our comfort zone in the face of good weather with colors that are pure trend this year.





Thus, on the one hand, we have a yellow manicure that is still a top trend and that we can copy with a gel nail polish from the brand. ab gel Soak Off UV LED that we found on Amazon with a price of 6.99 euros.

ab gel Nail Gel Polish 1pc 15ml Yellow Gel Polish UV LED Curing Nail Polish for DIY Nail Design Home Salon Manicure Art





In the same way, the last one with which she has conquered us has been with this neon green manicure that, judging by the choice of the actress, is once again in top trend and that we can easily get.





ab gel Gel Nail Polish, 1Pcs 15ml Neon Green Gel Polish Soak Off UV LED Nail Polish Drying Lamp for DIY Nail Design Home Salon Art Manicure





Of course, if we want a bit of everything, we also have more complete kits like this Rosalind semi-permanent nail polish in red, yellow, blue, green and purple with a price of 9.99 euros.

ROSALIND 6 ​Color Semi-Permanent Nail Polish, Red Yellow Blue Green Purple Color Permanent Nail Polish, 7ml Semi-Permanent Manicure Kit, UV Semi-Permanent Nail Gel Soak Off 6Pcs

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photo | @Megan fox