The long hours spent around a joyful and convivial table have passed. As well as relaxation with a warm blanket in front of the TV. The time has come to get back into the daily grind at full capacity. A return to normal awaits us. But with these tricks, overcoming the stress of returning to work after the Christmas holidays has never been easier.

A return in small steps

Flexibility and organization are the two keywords to return to work with serenity. To these we must add gradually. In fact, plunging back into a stressful and busy routine would frustrate the vacation you just took. First of all, if we have spent part of the holidays outside the city, it would be better to return to your home a day earlier. This makes it easier to rearrange daily activities, especially if you have small children. It is essential for them to find their own rhythm as soon as possible. Secondly, it is not necessary to have everything fixed before starting again. Do what is essential and gradually.

If possible, return to work not on Monday but on a central day of the week, this little psychological trick will allow us to face the return to the office with more serenity, because the weekend will not be so far away.

Find moments for yourself and reflect with awareness that everything is about to return to normal. If it is necessary to meditate or activate mindfullness practices, this will allow us to regain mental serenity in view of work commitments.

When you return to work, do not dive in to retrieve emails and commitments that have obviously been postponed because you were away. Take everything very calmly, knowing that the next day you will be back there to take care of your duties.

Nutrition also has its weight in a gradual return to normal. Drinking a lot is highly recommended to hydrate the skin and brain. Eating a lot of fruit and vegetables and a good dose of protein is a way to detoxify from Christmas revels, especially if pizza and mashed have been a constant. The belly will deflate and digestion will improve and you will have more strength to face the day.

Going back to doing regular physical activity, possibly in the middle of nature: a run in the park, a bike ride, for example.

Avoid using technology before going to bed, if anything, finish the pages of that book that you have left pending before departure.

Feeding positive and happy thoughts, after all, the Easter holidays are not that far away.