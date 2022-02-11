With this 100 Lire we bought everything. Its value would turn life upside down

With this ‘100 Lire’ we bought everything. Today its value would completely change your life! The details to recognize them.

When I happen to write these articles, I have to admit that I get nostalgic. I grew up – in part – with them too Lire and I remember how it was yesterday when my grandfather gave me coins in the afternoon to go and buy candy at Tabacchi.

Not to mention when he was famous piggy bank to buy that object that we wanted so much. She gave us the impression that we had done it ourselves, coin after coin. Things have actually changed quickly since then!

Watch out, though, why those piggy banks they can really contain gods today treasures priceless. I advise you to pay close attention, especially to one particular currency from 100 Lire which could be worth a fortune.

100 Lire… find out which one could change your life

When a currency is defined rare? The factors to be taken into consideration are different and consist primarily of state of conservation, the year of issue and the circulation. An added value is assigned when it comes to special editions.

Let us now focus on the 100 Lire you see right above! This is the 100 Lire Minerva which presents on one side the head surrounded by laurel, while on the other the goddess from which it takes its name.

First minted in 1955its current value could amount up to 800 euros. A truly mind-boggling figure. Now let’s see together which are the most popular and why.

The value of the 100 Lire Minerva dated 1956 it is not very high, because many pieces were produced in that year. Currently its list price is around 100 euros in a perfect state of conservation.

Let’s move on to 100 Lire Minerva 1957! Well, here things change considerably, because according to updated data its sales value is about 250 euros. Not pennies. The excellent condition of the currency is fundamental.

But it is there coin of 1958 which beats all the cards on the table, because its being so rare makes it acquire a great market value. We are talking about 700 euros a piece! How many of you are going to hunt for old wallets today?