With this AI APP you can clone any singer’s voice

A user on the social network shared via Instagram an artificial intelligence (AI) app that allows cloning the voice of any singer. This device allows anyone, in a matter of seconds, to recreate the voice of another person or their own.

In this sample, an internet user explains how to clone Luis Miguel’s voice so he can sing an Ed Sheeran song. Added to the beta version of the app and it’s amazing.

The page is named app.kits.ai and the steps to create the file are as follows: In the home interface, click Create Voice, then New Voice, and then upload the document with the audio of the artist singing.

Next, select 300 epochs so that the sound is heard well, and then the file is converted by AI. After the previous steps, on the page you have to select My sounds and you have to upload the song that you want the artist’s voice to be cloned to sing for you.

The platform also gives an option to upload the audio recorded by the person singing so that the AI ​​will convert it to the preferred artist. This tool allows for female and male voices and also has the ability to change pitch.

All it takes is a small sample of the human voice you want the AI ​​app to repeat and it will learn instantly.

Day by day artificial intelligence (AI) is entering with new functions ranging from creation of images, audios, videos etc. Specifically, artists and users share their content on the Internet.

In the past few years, artificial intelligence technology has advanced. More and more people join this event. More companies are creating new AI tools to distract you.

last news













shooting made in usa

events







Policy