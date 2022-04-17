With this app you will be able to know all the hidden settings of your Xiaomi mobile

Share

The Hidden Settings app includes a large number of hidden codes and settings for your Xiaomi mobile.

Android has a wide variety of generic secret codeswhich you can consult in this complete guide, but, in addition, each customization layer has its own and MIUI was not going to be an exception.

Xiaomi’s mobile operating system has a large number of hidden settings that allow you to customize your terminal, check that its hardware works correctly or access secret menus.

As it is not always easy to discover these secret functions, today we are going to talk about a free app with which you will be able to know all the hidden settings of your Xiaomi mobile.

Discover all the hidden functions of your Xiaomi with Hidden Settings

Hidden Settings is an application that brings together all the hidden settings available on your Xiaomi mobile. This app organizes all the settings in three tabs: All, Hidden and System.

Once you open this application you will be able to locate the configuration that most interests you by browsing through the alphabetical listing of the section Everyone or through the different tab categories Hidden and System.

One of the great virtues of Hidden Settings is that explains, in detail, what each setting does, to prevent you from getting an unpleasant surprise. To access each of these hidden settings you simply have to click on it and the app will take you to the chosen configurationas long as it is available because not all the settings that appear in this application will be available on your Xiaomi mobile, since MIUI may or may not include them.

Once you know how Hidden Settings works, you just have to go browsing the different sectionsread carefully what each setting does and configure your Xiaomi smartphone to your liking. For example, you can check that the hardware of your terminal works correctlyimprove device performance, or access the configuration of all the applications that you have installed on your smartphone, including those of the system.

Hidden Settings is a completely free app with ads (which you can remove with an in-app purchase) that is fully translated into Spanish.

